Google just made it even harder for thieves to access your Android device

Supplied by Google

TL;DR Google has announced a variety of theft protection improvements for Android devices.

This includes a toggle for Failed Authentication Lock, a more comprehensive Identity Check feature, and a more secure Remote Lock tool.

Google is also enabling Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock by default in Brazil.

Google introduced some notable theft protection features to Android in 2024, and it’s continued to build on that foundation since then. Now, the company has announced a slew of upgrades that are now rolling out to Android phones.

For starters, Android 16 devices are gaining two screen lock improvements. The first is a dedicated toggle for Failed Authentication Lock. This feature originally launched on Android 15 and automatically locks the device’s display after multiple failed authentication attempts in your settings or apps. The feature didn’t have a toggle at the time, although we spotted evidence for one in July, so the company is now giving you more control. Google is also increasing the lockout time after multiple failed unlock attempts in a bid to make life tougher for thieves. However, the company says identical incorrect guesses won’t count as a retry.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Another notable upgrade is that Google is bringing a more robust Identity Check feature to Android 16 devices. For the uninitiated, Identity Check requires users to scan their biometrics to change certain settings outside trusted places. For example, you’ll need to scan your finger to turn off the Find Hub or theft protection features away from home (if you’ve marked your home as a trusted place).

Google says it’s expanding Identity Check to support all apps that use the Android Biometric Prompt. This includes banking apps and Google Password Manager. That’s great news and means your third-party apps should be more secure if your device is swiped.

Are you happy with your Android phone's theft protection features? 30 votes Yes, I am 63 % It's okay, but there's room for improvement 33 % No, I'm not 3 %

The search giant isn’t stopping here, either, as it’s also bringing an optional security challenge to the Remote Lock web tool. This means users need to answer a security question before remotely locking a lost or stolen device, ensuring that no one else can lock your phone. This feature is now available on devices running Android 10 or higher, so you don’t need a recent phone to gain access to this option.

Finally, Google has confirmed that Remote Lock and Theft Detection Lock are now enabled out of the box on new Android devices in Brazil. That’s great news and means everyday users don’t have to wade through menus to activate these features, if they’re aware of them in the first place. In saying so, I hope Google enables these features by default in more markets.

Follow