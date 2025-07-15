Forget passwords often? Android may soon let you disable Failed Authentication Lock (APK teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 and newer devices include a Failed Authentication Lock feature that locks the device screen after detecting multiple failed login attempts in apps or settings.

Unlike other theft protection features, this feature is enabled by default on all devices, and there’s currently no way for users to turn it off.

Google may soon add a new option to the theft protection settings that will allow users to turn off Failed Authentication Lock.

In addition to the theft protection features available on all Android 10 or higher devices, Android 15 and Android 16 devices include an additional security measure called Failed Authentication Lock. This feature is enabled by default and locks down your device after detecting multiple failed login attempts in apps or other OS functions protected by user logins. It’s an effective way to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data if your phone is stolen. But it can pose issues for users who frequently forget their PIN, pattern, or password. If that sounds like you, Google may have a solution on the way.

Currently, users cannot turn off the Failed Authentication Lock feature. It works even if all other theft protection features are turned off. However, new strings in the latest Google Play Services release (version 25.28.31 beta) suggest that Google may soon add an option to turn the feature off.

Code Copy Text <string name="auto_lock_adaptive_auth_lockscreen_title">Turn off Failed Authentication Lock?</string> <string name="auto_lock_adaptive_auth_preference_summary">The screen will lock after repeated failed authentication in apps and settings</string> <string name="auto_lock_adaptive_auth_preference_title">Failed Authentication Lock</string>

The strings indicate that Google could add a new Failed Authentication Lock option to the theft protection settings with a toggle to turn it off. Disabling the feature will likely require authentication, much like other theft protection features.

The Failed Authentication Lock option is not live in the current beta release, and we couldn’t surface it manually, indicating it may be in the early stages of development. We’ll monitor its progress and update you as it becomes widely available.

