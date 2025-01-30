Google rolls out Identity Check to protect you from muggers

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Identity Check security feature is now available on Pixel phones.

This feature requires users to scan their biometrics and enter a PIN/password to change key settings outside of trusted places.

This will make it harder for thieves to access app passwords, change your PIN, and more.

Google announced a so-called Identity Check feature for Pixel phones earlier this month. This requires biometric authentication in addition to a PIN or password to change some settings outside of trusted places. Fortunately, this capability is now available on Pixel devices.

9to5Google spotted Identity Check on their Pixels, and we can confirm that the feature is available on our Pixel phones too (including the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro). The feature can be found by searching for “Identity Check” in the settings menu’s search field or by tapping Settings > Security and privacy > Device unlock > Theft protection > Identity check.

Setting up Identity Check is pretty easy. The feature requires you to designate trusted places on a map, either by typing the address or by manually dropping a pin on a map. These locations (e.g. your home or office) will allow you to use either biometric authentication or a PIN/password to make crucial system changes.

What happens if you step out of these trusted places, though? You’ll need to scan your biometrics and enter a PIN/password to access saved app passwords/passkeys, change your PIN, or turn off Find My Device. Google’s support page further notes that Identity Check is required to use autofill, factory reset the device, change biometrics/screen lock, turn off theft protection, view trusted places, and add/remove a Google account.

This seems like an extremely useful feature if you’ve been mugged and forced to give up your PIN. Don’t have a Pixel phone? Thankfully, Google said Identity Check is coming to Samsung phones running One UI 7 and will come to Android phones at large later in 2025. Either way, this should be handy for gig workers (e.g. Uber drivers) in particular, as they often find themselves in unfamiliar areas and have reported robberies in numerous markets.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like