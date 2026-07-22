Some Pixel phones will miss out on Android 17's new-and-improved iOS migration tool

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has shared more information about its improved Android Switch utility, including what data can be moved and which phones are supported.

The new version of Android Switch requires Android 17 and is available on Pixel 8, 9, and 10 phones, as well as Samsung’s latest foldables.

The Pixel 8 can only use Android Switch during initial setup. Other eligible phones can access the feature at any time.

With the stable release of Android 17 for Pixel devices last week, Google introduced a new-and-improved device transfer tool to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android. Built in collaboration with Apple, the revamped Android Switch is built right into Android 17, letting users move more data from their old iPhone in a more seamless way, with our without a wired connection. Today, we’re getting more info about what the upgraded feature can do and which devices can take advantage — and it turns out some Android 17 devices aren’t supported.

Google’s Mishaal Rahman posted some helpful new info about the new Android Switch on Reddit this morning. Right now, the updated experience is available on Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series phones, as well as Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 phones. That means the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 can’t take advantage, despite being eligible for the Android 17 update. That seems like a pretty minor omission; there probably aren’t many users switching from an iPhone to a four- or five-year-old Android device.

As explained by Google’s support documentation, the Pixel 8 only has access to Android Switch while you’re setting up the phone. For Pixel 9, Pixel 10, and Samsung’s latest foldables, though, you’re able to transfer data from your old device after setup by heading to the Accounts and backup section of your phone’s settings.

Rahman shared this handy chart showing what types of data can be transferred from iOS to Android using the new, upgraded Android Switch compared to older methods: Classic (Wireless) Classic (Wired) Upgraded Calendar events Yes Yes Yes Contacts Yes Yes Yes Local photos and videos Yes Yes Yes Clock alarms No Yes Yes Device and Accessibility Settings No Yes Yes Downloaded files No Yes Yes Free apps No Yes Yes Homescreen layout No Yes Yes iMessage history No Yes Yes Music files No Yes Yes Notes (text-only) No Yes Yes Voice memos No Yes Yes Wallpapers No Yes Yes WhatsApp history No Yes Yes SMS, MMS, and RCS history No Yes Yes Encrypted RCS No No Yes All files and folders No No Yes Calendar attachments No No Yes Call history No No Yes Google Account No No Yes eSIM No No Yes Notes attachments No No Yes Notes labels No No Yes Offloaded message attachments No No Yes One-Time Passwords No No Yes Passkeys No No Yes Passwords No No Yes Third-party app data channel No No Yes Wi-Fi credentials No No Yes Photo albums No No Coming soon Google’s documentation also notes that you’re able to transfer your WhatsApp chat history after initial setup, even if you’re not using a device that supports post-setup Android Switch data transfers.

Based on what Rahman’s shared today, it seems like the new transfer method can move practically everything from your old iPhone to your new Android device in one go. New support for transferring passkeys, eSIM data, and encrypted RCS messages seems especially handy.

The updated Android Switch feature is available now on Pixel 8, 9, and 10 phones running Android 17, as well as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8.

Follow