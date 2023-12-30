5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games, and so you might have missed Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? The last two weeks were a bit slow on that front, so we’re doing things a bit differently. There are only three new apps worth showcasing in this edition, two games and one AI tool. I’ve also included one other game and one other app, both of which were released earlier this year but worth showcasing again in case you missed them. The point of these additions isn’t to showcase some big app or game you already likely know, but instead, I want to shine a light on well-rated and useful ones that flew a little bit more under the radar.

It’s a Small RomanTick World (New) Price: Free with in-app purchases

Small RomanTick World is a time-traveling romance adventure game where you are searching for your lost parents across a variety of timelines and regions, including visits to ancient Egypt, ancient Korea, Medieval Europe, and more. Along the way, you’ll find plenty of distractions, including a wide cast of male companions you can romance. While this isn’t my cup of tea directly, it’s a well-built game with unique gameplay and a story that’s perfect for those who enjoy dating sims and adventure games alike.

Beastie Bay DX (New) Price: $6.49

A combination of settlement builder and monster taming, the game centers on a group marooned on a strange island filled with monsters. Through building and taming beasts, you slowly start to settle the island and turn it into your own paradise. If this game sounds familiar, that’s because this is a deluxe edition of the original title by the same name, dropping its freemium model in favor of a fully unlocked experience that retails for $6.49. If you like Kairosoft’s other titles or always wanted to play the original without in-app purchases, this is worth the download.

Microsoft CoPilot (New) Price: Free

Microsoft recently launched an Android version of its CoPilot chatbot, based on GPT 4. The new provides the same general experience as you’d get from the web app, allowing you to ask questions, create images using just words, compose written content in seconds, and much more. If you’ve yet to use CoPilot I highly recommend giving it a try, as it actually outperforms the free (GPT 3.5-based) version of ChatGPT in several ways.

Roto Force (July 18, 2023) Price: Free with in-app purchase

Roto Force is an original arcade game launched on PC and mobile simultaneously, which is pretty rare. Typically Android games are ported a year or more after they arrive on Steam and other platforms. The game is a frantic-paced experience as it has you shooting and dodging around a spinning room. Despite its simple design, this old-school game is addicting and can be quite challenging. Keep in mind that you only get a demo experience for free, as unlocking the full game will cost you $5.

Niji Journey (August 3, 2023) Price: Free with subscription

Andy Walker / Android Authority

While there’s still no official Midjourney mobile app, you can now access its power through Niji Journey, with a notable exception: this app isn’t about general art. Built in partnership with Midjourney, Niji Journey helps you create anime characters and scenes that you can use however you deem fit. You can get 20 images generated for free, but you’ll need a Midjourney subscription for full access.

