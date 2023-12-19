Using TikTok on foldable phones and tablets just got way better

TikTok

TL;DR TikTok has released an update for its app.

The update optimizes TikTok for large-screen devices like foldable phones and tablets.

Key features include a refined video feed, streamlined navigation bar, and landscape and portrait support.

TikTok has long been optimized for the typical slab phone, neglecting larger screen form factors — like the foldable phone. But it looks like that is changing now after the app’s latest update.

In a blog post, TikTok announced it is releasing an update that will better optimize the app for foldable devices and tablets. The company says this upgrade will create a more “seamless and visually appealing TikTok experience.”

Specifically, the update introduces changes to the video feed, navigation bars, and orientation support. In terms of the video feed, TikTok states it has refined the feed so that content is shown with more clarity. Meanwhile, the navigation bars have been streamlined for larger screens. And finally, the app now supports both landscape and portrait orientations.

It looks like those may not be the only updates coming to the app either. The blog mentions TikTok is “experimenting with features like Topic Feeds, which allows people to explore videos across categories like Gaming, Food, Fashion, and Sports.”

Although the app’s main focus will likely continue to be on portrait video for slab phones, it’s nice that the app will now work better on foldables and tablets.

Comments