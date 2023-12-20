WhatsApp may let you share music with friends during video calls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp may be working on a feature to share music audio during a video call.

All participants in the call would be able to listen to any audio that’s played by the person sharing their screen.

The feature is being developed for both Android and iOS.

For those who prefer to enjoy music with others in real-time, WhatsApp could soon get a feature that will be right up your alley. The latest beta appears to show that a music-sharing feature for video calls is in development.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out beta version 2.23.26.18 to the Google Play Store today. The latest update reveals a new feature that gives users the ability to share music audio during a video call while using the screen-sharing option. This feature was first spotted in development in an earlier beta for iOS, but today’s beta reveals that the feature may come to Android as well.

It appears the feature isn’t just limited to music; any audio played by the person sharing their screen will be heard by the other participants in the video call. As a result, screen sharing on a video call can now become a multimedia experience you and your friends can experience at the same time.

The outlet points out that this feature won’t work if video isn’t enabled. That means you won’t be able to take advantage of the feature on voice calls or video calls where video is disabled.

While it’s unknown when this feature will come to the stable version of the app, WhatsApp did recently introduce the ability to pin a specific message in a chat.

