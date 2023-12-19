Google Podcast launches export tool to move shows to YouTube Music

TL;DR Google is launching its podcast subscription migration tool.

The option to export podcast subscriptions will appear on mobile and the web.

The tool is currently only available to users in the US.

When Google announced it was ending the Podcasts app, the company said it would release a tool in the coming weeks to make migrating podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music or other platforms easy. Today, the tool is starting to roll out for users in the US.

In a support page post, Google announced it is launching a way for listeners to move their shows over to YouTube Music or other platforms. Available today, users will be able to see an export option when they open up the Google Podcasts mobile app or head over to the website.

To start the process, the tech giant says to select “Export subscriptions” at the top of the page. You’ll then need to navigate over to “Export to YouTube Music” and tap on “Export.” From there, you’ll need to select “Transfer” in the YouTube Music app and “Continue.” After that, you should be able to see your subscriptions pop up in your library. You can also download your subscriptions as an OPML file or through Google Takeout if you want to migrate to a different platform.

The firm points out the migration process may take a while and that not all podcasts may be available in YouTube Music. But it adds that you can save missing shows to your library through the show’s RSS feed link.

At the moment, only listeners in the US have access to the export tool. However, Google says it will provide an update when the migration process becomes available in more regions.

While you don’t have to move your podcasts over right now, you should probably do it soon. Earlier this month, Google announced listeners would be able to use Google Podcasts up to March 2024 and they would have until July 2024 to export their subscriptions.

