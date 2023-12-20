Samsung is making it easier for you to track your medications

Samsung

TL;DR The Samsung Health app is getting a new medication tracking feature.

In addition to tracking, the feature also gives tips and relevant information about the drugs you’re taking.

The feature is set to roll out later this week and will be available in the US first.

If you have trouble keeping up with your medications, Samsung is releasing a new tool that could be very useful. Samsung Health app users will soon be able to track their medications, as well as get helpful information about them.

Today, Samsung announced it will be launching a new medication-tracking feature for the Samsung Health app. Exactly how it sounds, the tool is designed to help users stay on top of their prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. Users will be able to log in details like dosage, time of consumption, and other information to avoid confusion.

Once the feature is rolled out, users will be able to set up reminders for when to take their medication and when to refill their prescription. Depending on urgency, these reminders can be set to different settings, ranging from “gentle” to “strong.” For example, if you’re taking a supplement, setting the reminder to gentle will bring up a simple pop-up that won’t disturb you. The strong setting, however, will bring up a full-screen alert along with a long tone to make sure you don’t miss taking your medication. These reminders can also be sent to the Galaxy Watch app so you don’t have to be near your phone all the time.

According to Samsung, the feature will also provide general information about the drug or vitamin and possible side effects. The tool will even inform you about adverse reactions that can happen between drugs or if taken with certain foods and substances. And users will be able to input the “shape and color of their medications, allowing them to easily differentiate between the pills they are taking.”

The tech giant doesn’t give an exact date for the rollout, but says the feature will arrive sometime later this week. It will first be available for those in the US, there’s no mention as to when the feature will launch in other countries.

Comments