Beeper ready to wave white flag if its latest iMessage fix gets shut down

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Beeper has rolled out a new update that will bring back phone number registration to Beeper Mini.

You’ll now need access to a Mac or an old jailbroken iPhone to use the iMessage on Android app.

Beeper says it will stop trying to find workarounds if this last attempt gets shut down.

Earlier this week, Beeper said on Reddit that it was getting ready to release a new update that would bring phone number registration back to Beeper Mini. The fix is rolling out today, but if Apple shuts down the iMessage on Android app again, the company says it will stop trying to find workarounds.

Beeper announced in a blog that Android owners can once again turn their text messages from green to blue with its Beeper Mini app. The fix will bring phone number registration back, but in turn, you’ll need access to a Mac or old jailbroken iPhone (6, 6s, SE1, 7, 8, or X).

If you’re still compelled to use Beeper Mini, despite its increased complexity, you can download the update on Beeper’s site. The company adds that if you run into problems, you may need to uninstall and reinstall the software.

Beeper Mini started out as a simple app download, but has since become a convoluted solution to a problem that really only affects people in the US. This latest fix comes off as Beeper’s most desperate attempt to revive its iMessage on Android platform, as the company says it will throw in the towel if Apple gets in the way again.

With our latest software release, we believe we’ve created something that Apple can tolerate existing. We do not have any current plans to respond if this solution is knocked offline. The iMessage connection software that powers Beeper Mini is now 100% open source. Anyone who… — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 21, 2023

Since not everyone has a Mac or old iPhone, Beeper says you can also ask a friend on Beeper if you can use their iMessage registration data. The company claims that its testing found that 10-20 iMessage users can safely use the same registration data. It also claims those friends can’t see your messages because “iMessage Registration data is used only to indicate that a Mac or iPhone is available during registration.”

