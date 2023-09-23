5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Android Apps Weekly: The best new apps and games of the week Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Below we take a look at some of our favorite suggestions for the week:

Monster Hunter Now Price: Free to play

Free to play Release Date: Sep 14

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter series arrived last week during our brief hiatus. While it’s technically a week old, we’d be remiss not to cover this. This free-to-play title works a bit differently than your average Monster Hunter game, drawing inspiration from titles like Pokémon Go. In fact, it’s developed by Niantic (the makers of Go) in collaboration with Capcom. The game features easy-to-use controls, allowing you to slide, hop, run, cut, and more, all with just your index finger. Unlike traditional Monster Hunter games, you have only 75 seconds to take down every beast you encounter. This approach makes sense, as the game is designed to be played in the real world during short bursts. While the combat isn’t perfect, this is still a charming game and absolutely worth giving a go (no pun intended).

Ghost Detective Price: Free for Netflix users

Free for Netflix users Release date: Sep 19

Ghost Detective puts you into the action as Detective Tess Robinson. Your goal? To figure out who murdered you, amidst the backdrop of a ghost-riddled New Orleans. To solve the case you’ll need to haunt your way across New Orleans looking for hidden objects. You are given a list of the objects you need to find, and you have to do it all within a time frame. You’ll also talk to different ghosts and living beings in order to solve the case. While I didn’t spend a ton of time with this game, I enjoyed this one quite a bit as it has great dialogue and is easy to jump right in and get started. One catch, you will need a Netflix subscription to play this as it’s part of the company’s growing effort to get into gaming by offering unique experiences to its members.

Retro College Bowl Price: Free to play

Free to play Release date: Sep 19

This new spin-off of the popular game Retro Bowl focuses on college sports, allowing you to immerse yourself in the role of a head coach for one of 250 college teams. This game is pretty simple to learn with straightforward mechanics right from the start, although you’ll find it challenging to master. I also appreciated the team customization options, although I felt the gameplay got a bit tedious in my short time with it. For those who love fantasy sports, this could be the perfect way to scratch that itch.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Price: Free to play

Free to play Release date: Sep 19

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is a new party-based online multiplayer RPG set in Arkendia, a world of dragons, magic, and fantasy races. While it leans on the “chosen one” trope, it’s still a lot of fun. The game is fairly open-ended with non-linear missions and sidequests that allow the player to make the characters their very own. For those who value storyline, the dialogue and story seem pretty top-notch from what I can tell so far. Fans of MMOs and roleplaying will definitely want to give this one a download.

YouTube Create Price: Free

Free Release date: Sep 21

YouTube Create is a new app from Google, offering a suite of free tools that allow you to easily make shorts and longer videos. You’ll be able to easily create GIFs, special effects, stickers, trim down videos, and much more. The company consulted with over 3,000 creators to develop the app and used their feedback extensively. The app even has access to royalty-free music tracks you can quickly add to the videos you produce without worrying about copyrights or crediting the composers behind them. The app is currently in beta but already seems to have a ton of functionality.

