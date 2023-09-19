Fitbit app redesign is rolling out now to all users

Fitbit

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new Fitbit app redesign to all users today.

The redesign is easier to use and simpler.

There are now just three tabs — Today, Coach, and You — each containing numerous subsections.

The Fitbit app has remained pretty much the same over the past few years. Although Fitbit has introduced many new features, the overall look hasn’t changed much. But, with the company removing most social aspects from the app this past year, a redesign was necessary.

Today, the new Fitbit app redesign is rolling out globally to Android and iOS users. In a Keyword blog post, Google goes over the core new features of the app and what makes this redesign special.

The biggest alteration — besides the design becoming much simpler with better use of white space — is that everything is now categorized under three tabs: Today, Coach, and You. These tabs replace the four we’ve become accustomed to at the bottom of the app: Today, Discover, Community, and Premium. With most social aspects of the Community tab gone, these tabs don’t make much sense anymore.

It’s pretty obvious what each new tab contains. The Today tab looks at what you’ve done that day, rounding out your step, sleep, and other activity tracks. This is also where you would enter food and drink, your mood, or other stats you’re trying to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, the Coach tab contains workouts, with Fitbit Premium users having access to more than non-paying users. Finally, the You tab is where you control all your data, change your personal goals, and track your long-term achievements.

Check out how it all looks below.

Fitbit app redesign 2023: How it looks

Track Progress Active Zone Min Workouts Customize

Keep in mind that some features won’t appear if you don’t have a Fitbit device that supports them. For example, not every Fitbit has an EDA sensor, so tracking stress levels will need to be done manually. Likewise, Fitbit Premium users will have access to more data, such as Sleep Score.

Fitbit is rolling out this app redesign today, but it could be a few more days before everyone sees it. On Android, you can always check for the lastest updates by opening the Google Play Store, tapping your avatar in the upper right corner, and then hitting “Manage apps & device.” If you see some app updates are available, update them for the latest versions.

