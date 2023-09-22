You can now be five different people on Facebook with one account

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Facebook now allows you to make up to four additional profiles on the platform.

Each profile can have a different name, its own messages, independent privacy settings, and separate notifications.

Some features like Dating, Marketplace, Professional mode, and payments will be unavailable for additional profiles at launch.

Facebook is possibly making a dream come true for many users who’ve wanted to have different personalities on the platform. The social media service now allows people to create multiple profiles that function independently, complete with their own notifications, messages, and privacy settings. That means you can now be your regular self for your friends and family and be someone entirely different for the rest of the world.

Users are allowed to create up to four additional personal profiles using a single Facebook account. That means you can have five profiles on Facebook, including your main profile and the four additional ones you can create. Profile switching will work just like it does on Instagram, without needing to log in or out.

Some features like Dating, Marketplace, Professional mode, and payments will be unavailable for the additional profiles you create at launch. That said, Messaging for the extra profiles will be available within the Facebook app and on the web. Messenger support will also be added in the coming months.

Facebook

Facebook says some settings, such as who can see a profile’s posts or who can send friend requests to a profile, will function separately for each new profile users create. Your primary Facebook profile will not show you have additional personal profiles.

Facebook mandates that your main profile must be in the name you go by in everyday life. You can choose any name for your additional profiles. This opens up a Pandora’s box of how people could misuse the new feature. Facebook says different profiles cannot impersonate others or be used to misrepresent your identity (including your age or location). However, it’s unclear how the platform plans to check that.

“If someone has recently or repeatedly violated our policies, they will not be able to create additional profiles. If someone repeatedly violates our policies using any of their additional personal profiles, appropriate action will be taken on their account and all associated profiles,” the company writes in its announcement post.

Comments