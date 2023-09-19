The Galaxy S22 is the next in line to get the One UI 6 beta

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is opening up the One UI 6 beta program to the Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S22 series is the fourth Galaxy device to get the beta.

The update brings a few new features and improvements.

When Samsung’s One UI 6 beta program — based on Android 14 — began rolling out, it initially came to the Galaxy S23 series. Since then, two mid-tier Galaxy devices have been added to the list. But now the update is finally rolling out to last year’s flagship — the Galaxy S22.

On Samsung’s Korean community page, the company announced that it is opening up the One UI 6 beta program to the Galaxy S22. This includes all models in the series the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

Samsung

The Korean tech giant is encouraging anyone who installs the beta to send in their opinions on the usability and quality of the update. If you’d like to try the beta for yourself, you can install the software by heading over to the Samsung Members app. When you open the app, you’ll see a banner for One UI 6 at the top. Just click on that banner and follow the instructions.

The One UI 6 beta offers a few new features, as well as improvements to existing user experiences. Some of these updates include new widgets, lock screen customizations, new emoji styles, camera app improvements, and more. For a full list of what’s new, you can check out our hub that goes in-depth on One UI 6’s features.

Right now, the update is available to Galaxy S22 owners in South Korea. But it should gradually expand out to the US, Germany, and other locations in due time. Given the pattern at which Samsung has released the beta, it’s unclear what Galaxy device will be the next to get the update.

Comments