Google rolls out Android 14 QPR1 beta despite stable version delay

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released Android 14 QPR1 for Pixel phones.

Google has yet to release the stable version of Android 14.

The stable version of the QPR1 update is expected to launch in December.

Google was expected to release the stable version of Android 14 weeks ago, but the company delayed the rollout at the last minute. It’s now expected that the stable version of Android 14 will debut when the Pixel 8 launches in October. Despite delaying the update, Google has surprisingly pushed out the QPR1 beta of Android 14.

This may be the first time this ever has happened, but Google has just launched the first Quarterly Platform Release beta of Android 14 even though Android 14 has not yet been released. The beta is available right now for Pixel phones.

If you’re not familiar with how Google handles OS updates, the company usually operates on a quarterly release schedule. For example, Google will usually launch a major OS update, then will follow that up with a QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3 update.

Today’s QPR1 beta should see a stable release three months after its rollout. This means that the stable version of this update will likely arrive as a December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

If you’re a member of the Android beta program, you should see the Android 14 QPR1 beta become available soon. When you get the update may depend on your device type and carrier. The update should happen automatically. But if you don’t want to participate in the QPR1 beta and want the stable version of Android 14, you’ll have to opt out of the program.

The new OS build comes with version number U1B1.230908. Bundled along with it is the September 2023 security patch, which fixes several bugs.

