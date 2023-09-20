Android 14 QPR1 will let you keep apps open when you close the Pixel Fold

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new setting in Android 14 QPR1 will change the way the Pixel Fold behaves when you fold it.

Today, only Google Maps and full-screen videos transition from the inner to the outer display when folding the device.

The new QPR1 beta allows you to keep the Fold unlocked after it’s folded.

One of the best parts about using a book-style foldable phone like the Google Pixel Fold is the ability to open up the device to view apps on the larger inner display. While the Pixel Fold’s 5.8-inch outer display is more than usable for most apps, sometimes you want to kick back and scroll through content on the tablet-sized 7.6-inch inner display. When you’re on the go, however, it’s quicker to use the outer display since the phone can’t fit in most pockets while unfolded. This creates a bit of a dilemma, though fortunately, Google might have a solution in their upcoming December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

See, the problem with the Pixel Fold is that most apps don’t currently transition from the inner display to the outer. As in, when you fold the device to close it, the screen just turns off. There are a few exceptions to this, like when you’re using Google Maps for navigating or watching any video in full screen. But in general, the display just turns off.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a solution to this problem in the form of the “continue apps on cover screen” setting in One UI. This feature lets you choose which apps can keep the outer display unlocked when you fold the device shut. Google’s taking a different approach, however.

Android 14 QPR1 beta: A new solution to folding the Pixel Fold In the first public beta for Android 14 QPR1, there’s a new “continue using apps on fold” setting that can be found under Settings > Display. By default, this setting is set to “only games, videos, and more” which means that the “front display turns on for apps that stop your screen going idle.” However, you can change it to “always” which means the “front display turns on when you fold your device” or “never” which makes the “front display lock when you fold your device”

Thanks to Andrew Myrick for sharing these screenshots!

