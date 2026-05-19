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Google caps off I/O 2026 day one with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 release

It's not Google I/O without a new Android release to install!
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14 minutes ago

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The Android 17 logo on a Pixel phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel testers to install.
  • Today’s release arrives just two weeks after Beta 2.
  • Google says this update includes “a minor SDK release.”

Today was a massive one for Google, with the company announcing everything from a new Gemini model to Android XR smart glasses at I/O 2026. While we got most of our pure-Android news earlier this month at The Android Show I/O Edition, Google loves holding a few surprises for the last moment — and today, that spells Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3.

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Google got the ball rolling on Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 in late April, before following up with Beta 2 a couple weeks later. Now, two more weeks down the line, it’s time for Beta 3 to arrive. We first heard it was on the way a few hours back, when Google shared on the Android Developers Blog that Beta 3 was landing with “a minor SDK release to support a few features that just couldn’t wait for QPR2.” While we didn’t see it at first, the release is now finally available for testers to install.

There are two revisions out today: CP31.260508.005.A1 for Pixel 6 and 7 models, and CP31.260508.005 for more recent hardware. If you’re already on the testing track, you should be getting a notification about your update when it’s ready to install. If you’re just looking to get started now, the easiest way is to register your device with the Android Beta Program.

Google’s Mishaal Rahman notes over on X that today’s build includes a springy new notification animation, modified screen recorder behavior, and just a whole, whole lot of that definitely-not-Liquid-Glass blur across the UI.

Here are some of the fixes Google says are present in this release:

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