Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2 arrives with a slew of bugfixes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel testers.

The release implements several bugfixes and arrives two weeks after QPR1 Beta 1.

This software will ultimately go public as the Android 17 September Feature Drop.

It’s been two weeks now since Google got its very most eager testers started on trying out all the Android 17 upgrades set to hit our phones and tablets when the platform’s first major update arrives in September. And today, Google’s already following that up with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 2.

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Once again, builds are available for Pixel 6 and newer devices — but seemingly not all of them, with the original Pixel Fold absent from Google’s list. If you’re interested in running QPR1 Beta 2, the absolute easiest way to get started is to register your device with Google’s Beta program.

Compared to QPR1 Beta 1, Google’s delivered quite a few additional bugfixes. Here’s the full breakdown: Resolved an issue where the Terminal app fails to launch, resulting in an unresolvable error pop-up and infinite loading. ( Issue #501751748 )

Fixed a display issue where date and weather information overlapped the fingerprint sensor area on the lock screen. ( Issue #498106709 )

Terminating a third active call from the head unit incorrectly disconnects an existing conference call participant instead of the intended call. ( Issue #481492536 )

Fixed an issue where mobile signal bars incorrectly display as empty or greyed out despite active connectivity, preventing users from accurately gauging their network signal strength. ( Issue #488358813 )

Custom themed app icons incorrectly appear enlarged on the homescreen when returning from an application. ( Issue #453458883 , Issue #452939724 , Issue #473509945 )

Resolves a bug in the F2FS file system that could result in data corruption or unexpected system instability. ( Issue #498762380 )

Fixed a UI issue that caused visual instability or glitches when moving apps in the recent items screen. ( Issue #485468312 , Issue #496828676 , Issue #498193454 )

Fixed an issue where navigation bar swipe gestures failed to switch between recent apps. ( Issue #494847234 )

Resolved an issue where the Bluetooth tethering toggle would reset to off after device restarts or Bluetooth cycles, requiring users to manually re-enable internet sharing for connected devices. (Issue #371660785) That said, this is still very much a Beta build, so do not expect normal levels of system stability from it if you choose to participate in testing.

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