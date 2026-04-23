Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 is already here with a sneak peek at September's Feature Drop

TL;DR Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 is now available for Pixel 6 models and newer.

The release previews the changes set to land with Android 17’s first major update this September.

Testers who have been on the Android 17 Beta can opt out and continue to stable by not installing QPR1 Beta 1.

For all the great reasons there exist to own a Pixel phone, for a certain type of Android user, there’s none better than being first in line to try out Android’s latest changes. We’re still waiting on Android 17 itself to have its stable release, with Android 17 Beta 4 only just arriving last week, and now Google’s already giving us a preview of what’s coming after that, with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1.

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Right now, the main Android 17 branch is being fined-tune for its public release, so when it comes to anything big like new features being added, we’ve got to look forward to its first major update, already being prepared for release sometime this September. And ahead of that landing, this one’s going to go through a testing period of its own — a process that gets started with QPR1 Beta 1.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Eligibility is the same as it was for Android 17 Beta testing, and you can use any Pixel device from the Pixel 6 series on up to the latest Pixel 10a to participate. If you’re looking to get started, the easiest way is to simply register your device with Google’s beta enrollment.

On the flip side, if you’ve been testing Android 17 and would rather just move back to the stable track when that goes public in a couple months, now is your opportunity to opt out of QPR1 Beta 1 and be able to return to stable without needing to wipe your device’s data — so think carefully before you proceed.

So far, Google’s shared a brief list of fixes present in QPR1 Beta 1. We’ll also be crawling through it looking for any other changes we can spot, so check back with us in the days to come for anything we find. Here’s what Google’s got: Fixed a crash in the Default Print Service occurring during low ink conditions that prevents users from completing print jobs. ( Issue #487545419 )

) The Terminal app triggers an Application Not Responding (ANR) error that results in the application and device becoming unresponsive. ( Issue #497465940 )

) Resolved an issue where uncontrollable hardware audio processing on the voice communication path caused distortion and phase cancellation in VoIP applications. ( Issue #494843726 )

) Direct audio output may fail to open on devices using the AIDL audio HAL when playing audio streams longer than five seconds. (Issue #372064012)

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