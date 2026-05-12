Here's how to watch The Android Show I/O Edition live today

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is hosting the 2026 edition of The Android Show I/O Edition on YouTube later today.

The event will be streamed at 1:00 PM ET, and we’re expecting a host of Android 17 and mobile AI announcements.

You can tune in via the embedded video player on this page.

Google has traditionally made loads of Android-related announcements at its I/O developer conference. However, the company switched things up last year when it gave Android its own event, dubbed The Android Show I/O Edition. The 2026 edition is now upon us, and here’s how you can watch it.

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This year’s Android Show I/O Edition is a streamed experience rather than an in-person event, and it’ll be streamed via the Android YouTube channel. You can use the YouTube video window below to watch it later today (May 12).

The Android Show kicks off at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM GMT). You can tap the Notify Me button in the video player window to get an alert when the event starts.

What should you expect from this stream, though? Well, it’s a safe bet that we’ll hear more Android 17 details as its beta program continues. However, Google ruled out an Apple-style Liquid Glass redesign last week (thank goodness). We’re also expecting plenty of Gemini-related additions, such as our previously uncovered Proactive Assistance feature. Finally, don’t be surprised if we hear more about the firm’s Aluminium OS desktop platform and its Android XR efforts.

One thing you probably shouldn’t expect is the Pixel 11 series of phones. The last few Pixel flagships launched in August, so we’ve still got several months to wait. In saying so, Google previously teased the Pixel 7 phones at its I/O conference, six months before they actually launched.

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