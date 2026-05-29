I'm a long-time iPhone user, but these Android 17 features are tempting me to switch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As much of an Android fan as I am, I still carry an iPhone in my pocket. I switched to the iPhone Air last year, and even though it doesn’t have the most advanced cameras, I usually have phones like the Oppo Find X9 Ultra or the Galaxy S26 Ultra in my other pocket anyway.

That said, Apple has been making a few decisions lately around the iPhone and iOS experience that have slowly started pushing me closer to switching fully to Android. Liquid Glass, for example, is something I genuinely can’t stand.

And after watching The Android Show earlier this month, some of the Android 17 features Google announced honestly impressed me enough that if Apple doesn’t make some major changes with iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 next month, I genuinely don’t think I’ll be sticking with the iPhone side this year.

Would Android 17 tempt you away from iPhone? 8 votes Yes, definitely 50 % Maybe, depends on iOS 27 13 % No, sticking with iPhone 25 % I already switched 13 %

Rambler

I’ve always wondered who actually prefers speaking out text instead of typing. Sure, speech-to-text can be useful sometimes, but I was never the kind of person who would dictate everything by voice. That changed completely once I started using Wispr Flow on my Mac last year. At this point, for most things I do on my laptop, I just hold down the function key and speak naturally while it turns everything into properly formatted text.

Google is finally bringing something very similar to Pixel phones later this year with Android 17, and it’s called Rambler. Similar to Wispr Flow, Rambler understands natural human speech patterns, including pauses, filler words, corrections, and background noise, and then uses AI to turn all of that into cleaner, properly structured sentences.

I think it’ll make a huge difference on smartphones too, especially since I’m constantly chatting, texting, and emailing people throughout the day. Sure, Wispr Flow technically exists on Android already, but in my experience, it never felt particularly convenient.

Having this functionality built directly into Gboard feels like a much better implementation, especially because Google says the processing can happen on-device and even support multilingual input at the same time.

Android Instagram uploads might finally stop looking worse

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’ve always felt that social media apps are far better optimized for iPhones than Android phones, but that might finally start changing with Android 17. Google has announced that, in collaboration with Meta, Instagram on Android is getting a number of optimizations and new features.

The company says the Android version of Instagram will now support Ultra HDR capture and playback, along with built-in video stabilization. Google also confirmed that Instagram is finally getting a properly optimized tablet app for Android.

For years, I transferred photos from Android to iPhone just to upload better Instagram Stories.

But honestly, the biggest change for me is that Google and Meta have now optimized the entire capture-to-upload pipeline. That means Instagram Stories uploaded from Android phones should finally start looking much better.

For years, I’ve genuinely done this weird workflow where I’d take photos on my Android phone, transfer them to my iPhone, and then upload them to Instagram because Stories looked better from the iPhone app. Hopefully, with these changes, I will no longer have to keep doing that.

Google’s new emojis might finally win me over

One of the smaller things that’s weirdly kept me on the iPhone side for years has honestly been emojis. I’ve always preferred the overall look and feel of iPhone emojis, but it finally seems like Google is taking emojis more seriously with Android 17.

Google is introducing new Noto 3D emojis with Android 17. The company says these new emojis will have more depth, and it already teased a few during the keynote. Since then, we’ve also seen additional leaked examples, and while they aren’t a dramatic redesign, I’m still glad Google is finally moving toward a more modern-looking emoji style.

I still don’t think the experience will feel as consistent as it does on iPhone. Apps like WhatsApp still use their own emoji designs on Android, whereas iPhone emojis remain much more unified across apps. But even then, I’m genuinely looking forward to these new emojis and the slightly more iPhone-like feel they’re bringing to Android.

Pause Point feels like the anti-doomscrolling feature I need

Google

I’ll be honest, I have a smartphone addiction problem. Almost every time I unlock my phone, the first apps I open are either Instagram or X/Twitter, and before I realize it, I’ve been doomscrolling for hours at a stretch.

Thankfully, it looks like Google might finally have a feature that could genuinely help with that in Android 17. It’s called Pause Point, a new Digital Wellbeing feature that feels like a mix between an app timer and a mindfulness app.

Once you mark certain apps as distracting, Pause Point will intercept you every time you open them and suggest things like breathing exercises or alternative activities, like listening to an audiobook or even looking through your own photos instead. And if you still decide to continue using the app, Android will then let you set a timer for it.

The fact that Pause Point requires a full reboot to disable might be exactly why it could actually work.

What really makes this feature stand out to me, though, is how difficult Google is making it to disable. The company says you’ll actually need to fully reboot your phone to turn Pause Point off, which adds just enough friction that I genuinely think I might end up using social media less because of it.

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Quick Share is slowly removing one of iPhone’s biggest advantages

Joe Maring / Android Authority

AirDrop is definitely one of those ecosystem features that keeps people locked into the iPhone and Apple ecosystem. And even though I believe apps like Blip already make sharing files across Android, iPhone, Windows, and macOS easier, Google is now baking much better cross-platform sharing directly into Android itself.

Google says more Android phones are getting support for Quick Share to AirDrop, which means you’ll be able to natively share files from Quick Share on Android directly to an iPhone. Phones like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Pixel 10 series already support it, and more manufacturers are expected to join soon.

What’s even more interesting is that even if your phone doesn’t support native AirDrop sharing, Android will still let you generate a QR code that uploads the files securely to the cloud. The iPhone user can then simply scan the code and download the files. It’s not quite as seamless as native AirDrop, but it definitely makes cross-platform sharing much less painful.

More than anything else, Android 17 feels like an update focused on bringing useful features — features that I’d actually use. Almost every major addition this year, whether it’s Rambler, better Instagram uploads, or Pause Point, is about removing a lot of the little headaches that I (and a lot of people) deal with.

For the first time in a while, it actually feels like Google is focused less on showing off AI gimmicks and more on solving small frustrations. And if Apple doesn’t bring similarly practical upgrades with iOS 27, Android might become much harder to ignore.

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