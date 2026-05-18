Here's a much closer look at Android's new 3D emojis

TL;DR Following Google’s announcement last week to revamp all 4,000 Android emojis into a “Noto 3D” style, a new leak offers a much more detailed look at the library.

Developer RKBDI obtained the new emojis ahead of their official rollout and packaged them into a Magisk module for early testing.

These emojis are scheduled to arrive on Pixel devices first later this year.

At the Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, Google announced plans to revamp all 4,000 emojis supported on Android to make them 3D and “more alive” than ever. The redesigned “Noto 3D” emojis on Android are expected to arrive “later this year.” If you can’t wait that long, here’s a good look at some of those 3D emojis ahead of their official rollout.

Developer RKBDI got their hands on Noto 3D emojis ahead of their official rollout and shared them with users in the form of a Magisk module. You can install the Magisk module onto your phone to experience the emojis ahead of their launch, but if you can’t, here’s a preview of what some of those popular emojis will look like:

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The screenshots show off only a fraction of the upcoming emojis, but the Magisk module will give you access to all of them. Some emojis won’t display properly because a ZWJ (Zero-Width Joiner) character is required to combine multiple emojis into a variation emoji, and that character is missing.

Not all the emojis look drastically different, but some designs have a noticeable 3D look.

These new emojis will arrive on Pixel devices first and roll out through Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail. Google hasn’t clarified availability for other devices. Many OEMs customize the emojis shipped with their UX skins, so it remains to be seen which OEMs end up adopting this new Noto 3D TTF file as-is.

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