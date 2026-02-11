Is your Pixel compatible with the Android 17 Beta? Here's every supported model

Android fans! It’s time to grab your phone and get ready to download new beta software. As of February 11, the Android 17 Beta has officially been released and is ready for testing.

While Google has traditionally started new Android versions with a Developer Preview before moving to the Beta stage, Android 17 is different. With Android Canary now effectively operating as an ongoing Developer Preview, Google can roll out a public beta much faster than before — hence the speedy release of the Android 17 Beta.

Having a new beta to play with so quickly is exciting, but only if you have a supported Pixel that can download it. To find out if your Pixel is compatible with the Android 17 Beta, we’ve compiled the full list below.

Are you going to download the Android 17 Beta? 10 votes Yes 70 % No 20 % I don't have a compatible phone 10 %

Every Pixel model compatible with the Android 17 Beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google is releasing the Android 17 Beta to all Pixel devices still receiving software updates. That includes Pixels as old as the Pixel 6 and models as new as the current Pixel 10 series. The full list is as follows:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

With update support ending for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October, this is likely the last major Android Beta Program the phones will participate in. Still, for two phones that will be five years old this October and were initially launched with Android 12, seeing them included in the Android 17 Beta is pretty cool.

Google

The only notable missing phone from this list is the Pixel 10a. Google doesn’t currently list the 10a as compatible with Android 17 Beta 1, likely because the phone hasn’t officially launched yet. The phone should be supported by Android 17 Beta 2 when it rolls out in March, and at the very least, the 10a will receive the stable Android 17 update when it releases sometime in the spring.

How to download Android 17 Beta 1

If you have a compatible Pixel device, downloading the Android 17 Beta is a cinch.

For people who are already part of the Android 16 Beta Program, downloading Android 17 Beta 1 is as simple as downloading an over-the-air update on your enrolled Pixel. If you’re not currently part of the Android Beta Program, joining takes just a couple of minutes.

The whole process is pretty seamless, but just to make sure you’re on the right path, follow our step-by-step instructions on how to download the Android 17 Beta.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow