Android 17 Beta 1 finally starts rolling out following a two-day delay

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 1 has started rolling out after a short delay.

The beta was supposed to start on Wednesday, February 11.

We still don’t know the reason for the beta’s delay.

Android 17 Beta 1 was all set to launch earlier this week until, shortly after the beta’s scheduled opening, Google abruptly pulled the plug without much explanation. At the time, the company said beta was “coming soon.” It turns out “soon” really did mean soon: Android 17 Beta 1 is now rolling out to eligible Pixel devices enrolled in Google’s beta program.

As flagged by 9to5Google, distribution of Android 17’s first beta build has begun, just a couple of days behind schedule. We don’t know what caused the delay.

The latest version update includes improvements like mandatory enforcement of adaptive app layouts for apps targeting Android 17, new camera APIs that should eliminate video glitches or skipping when switching between camera modes, as well as some visual updates.

Android Authority is able to confirm the rollout has begun. As of publishing, we’re currently in the process of installing the new beta on our own devices.

If you’ve got a recent Pixel device that’s enrolled in the Android beta program, you can expect to get Android 17 Beta 1 in an over-the-air update soon. If you’re interested in trying it out but you’re not signed up, you can do so over at Google’s Android beta website.

