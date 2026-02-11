How to download Android 17 Beta 1 on your Pixel right now (Updated)

Update, February 11, 2026 (02:21 PM ET): While Google initially intended to release Android 17 Beta 1 today, it looks like there’s been a last-minute change of plans. The company now tells us that the Beta is “coming soon.” We’ll update this post with any further details that arrive. Original article, February 11, 2026 (01:00 PM ET): Google has long allowed Pixel owners to install Android beta software on their devices. This allows people to go hands-on with the latest Android versions long before the stable release.

Now, Google has announced the first Android 17 beta. This initial release includes performance improvements, support for the VVC codec on supported devices, and improved support for different screen sizes and postures.

Keen on downloading Android 17 beta 1 on your Pixel device? Then you can get in on the action by following our instructions below!

How to download Android 17 beta 1 if you’re in the Android 16 beta program

Is your Pixel phone currently enrolled in the Android 16 beta program? Then downloading the first Android 17 beta is easy, as it’s a simple over-the-air system update. You can check for the update via the steps below: Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down the page. Tap System. Tap Software updates. Tap System update. Tap Check for updates. You should see confirmation of Android 17 beta 1’s availability a few seconds after tapping the Check for updates button. Simply follow the subsequent instructions to download and install it. And that’s it, you’re running the first Android 17 beta.

How to download Android 17 beta 1 if you’re not in the beta program

Running a stable version of Android on your Pixel phone? Well, the first thing you’ll need to do is enrol your Pixel in the Android beta program. Not sure how to do this? Then follow the instructions below: Open your web browser and go to google.com/android/beta. Scroll down the page until you find Your eligible devices. Tap Opt in next to the Pixel you want to download the beta onto. Scroll to agree to the terms of the beta. Tap Confirm and enroll. Tap OK. From here, the actual update process is the same as outlined in the previous section. That means tapping Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for updates.

It might take a few hours for the Android 17 beta 1 update to show up on your device. So don’t be alarmed if you don’t immediately see it on your Pixel. Simply check for updates again in a couple of hours.

