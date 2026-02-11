Android 17 Beta 1 is coming soon with major updates for adaptive apps, performance, and media (Updated)

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 1 is now available with big changes for adaptive apps, performance, and media as well as camera tools.

Google has reiterated its commitment to releasing continuous Android updates, backed by the Android Canary program.

A wide range of Pixel phones and tablets are eligible to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update.

Update, February 11, 2026 (02:13 PM ET): While Google initially intended to release Android 17 Beta 1 today, it looks like there’s been a last-minute change of plans. The company now tells us that the Beta is “coming soon.” We’ll update this post with any further details that arrive. Original article, February 11, 2026 (01:00 PM ET): Google is officially releasing Android 17 Beta 1, kicking off the next phase of its annual Android platform release cycle. This latest beta update focuses on helping developers build more adaptive, performance-optimized apps and introduces many new tools for media and camera experiences.

Android 17 Beta 1: New features

A photo of a Pixel phone displaying the Android Bot logo and the word "Android 17." Original photo by C. Scott Brown. Modified by Gemini Nano Banana Pro to include the logo and word mark.

As is usually the case with first betas, Android 17 Beta 1 is very developer-focused. It’s less about flashy new user features and more about ensuring apps work as intended and implement Android’s new requirements and improvements. Here are some of the big upgrades headed out with the update:

Adaptive apps required across screens One of Android 17’s biggest upgrades is related to app adaptability. Under Google’s new adaptive roadmap, developers will no longer be able to opt out of orientation and resizability requirements for apps on large screen devices. The new rule applies to Android devices with a smallest width of 600dp or more, which typically means tablets, foldables in their unfolded mode, and desktop-style windowed environments.

So apps targeting Android 17 (SDK 37) need to properly support resizing and windowed multitasking, and can no longer be locked to a fixed orientation or aspect ratio. This is certainly good news for those who already use foldable phones or aspire to use one in the future.

New media and camera capabilities Android 17 Beta 1 also brings tools aimed at improving media and camera app experiences across Android devices. Google is introducing professional-grade camera APIs for smoother transitions, allowing camera apps to switch between modes without fully restarting the camera session. The idea is to eliminate small freezes, visible glitches, and delays when switching camera modes.

Moreover, Android 17 will also now allow apps to access metadata from all active physical camera sensors, not just the main one. This will give camera apps deeper insight into what’s happening behind the scenes during lens switches or zoom transitions.

Additionally, Google is introducing enhanced audio controls to normalize loudness across apps and support for Versatile Video Coding (VVC), also known as H.266. The video compression standard can deliver similar or better video quality at lower file sizes, provided the Android device also includes hardware to support it.

Other Android 17 beta 1 updates There are several other developer-facing updates in Android 17 Beta 1, including performance improvements for better resource management and faster interactions, privacy and security enhancements, and connectivity enhancements, including how VoIP calls (from apps like WhatsApp) appear in the system dialer.

Google is also making some other smaller, but meaningful updates. Wi-Fi Ranging is getting new proximity-detection features, enabling more accurate distance measurements and discovery of nearby devices.

Google is also adding “Medical Devices” and “Fitness Tracker” companion device profiles. This will simplify the setup process for apps that connect to these accessories, as they can now show a single, bundled permission prompt.

On the Android XR front, Android 17 is bringing a new engagement mode that will help apps respond more intelligently to how a user interacts with an extended reality device, such as when the display state changes.

You can read more about upcoming Android 17 features here.

Android 17 release schedule Google’s move toward a year-round release cycle, with Android Canary replacing the old developer preview model, is designed to get features into the hands of developers faster. This also means that the beta releases can be more stable and meaningful, given the constant feedback loop between Google and developers.

According to Google’s roadmap, Android 17 will follow a release cadence similar to Android 16. The company is targeting to hit the Platform Stability milestone by March 2026, followed by the first major stable release for Pixels in Q2 2026, around June. A minor release will come along in Q4, 2026. Head here to understand Android’s expected 2026 update and release cycle.

Eligible Pixel devices that will receive Android 17 Beta 1 Android 17 Beta 1 is available for a wide range of Google Pixel devices. The full list of eligible devices includes:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Owners of these devices can enroll in the Android Beta Program to get the Android 17 Beta 1 OTA update. Devices that are already enrolled will receive the update automatically.

