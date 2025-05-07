6 hidden perks you might not know your carrier plan includes

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When it comes to mobile phone plans, most carriers tend to emphasize features like device financing, insurance, promotional pricing, and reliable service for calls, texts, and data across the country, usually with some claim of being “the country’s fastest” or “best” at something. Sometimes what matters to carriers also changes depending on consumer interest. The truth is, many of the biggest prepaid and postpaid plans include other potentially valuable benefits that often get overlooked.

Are you making the most out of your current plan, or perhaps missing out on a plan that’s a better fit? While it might be a stretch to call these features hidden, below are some lesser-known perks offered by some of the biggest and best mobile phone service providers in the US.

Early or annual upgrade programs

Most plans from the big three carriers require either an outright purchase or a three-year (two for T-Mobile) installment agreement. However, all three also offer early upgrade programs as part of their top-tier plans. Let’s take a closer look at the big three, as well as a fourth option that also offers annual upgrades: T-Mobile (Experience Beyond, Go5G Next) : Both these plans include a free annual upgrade perk for those on installment plans. The catch? You must trade in your current device to qualify.

: Both these plans include a free annual upgrade perk for those on installment plans. The catch? You must trade in your current device to qualify. Verizon (Select iPhones only) : You can upgrade early as long as your iPhone has been active for 30 days and you’ve paid off at least 50% of the device. This would take about a year and a half, but you can speed this up by making extra payments.

: You can upgrade early as long as your iPhone has been active for 30 days and you’ve paid off at least 50% of the device. This would take about a year and a half, but you can speed this up by making extra payments. AT&T (Next Up and Next Up Anytime) : Available as $6 or $10 a month add-ons, respectively. Next Up requires 50% of the device paid off, while Next Up Anytime allows upgrades after one-third is paid and at least one installment has been made.

: Available as $6 or $10 a month add-ons, respectively. Next Up requires 50% of the device paid off, while Next Up Anytime allows upgrades after one-third is paid and at least one installment has been made. Boost Mobile (Infinite Access): Offers annual upgrades for iPhone or Galaxy users. You just trade in your current phone each year to qualify.

Shopping discounts and reward programs

T-Mobile Tuesdays isn’t exactly a secret, but it’s not promoted as heavily as it once was. While the program has lost some shine, T-Mobile still offers solid perks like a free MLB.TV pass, MLS streaming, and occasional food deals — many of which also extend to Metro by T-Mobile users. Of course, what is probably less known is that T-Mobile isn’t alone: Verizon Access : Launched last year, this program gives customers early access to NFL games, concerts, and festivals. It’s not as robust as T-Mobile’s offerings, but it’s the closest rival.

: Launched last year, this program gives customers early access to NFL games, concerts, and festivals. It’s not as robust as T-Mobile’s offerings, but it’s the closest rival. Xfinity Mobile and Straight Talk also have rewards programs: Straight Talk lets you earn points toward free service and other perks, while Xfinity Mobile has its own simple rewards system. However, both of these options tend to be underwhelming, due to weak rewards and overly slow point accrual.

Free subscription services

Bundling mobile plans with free subscriptions isn’t new, but in 2025, only a few carriers still make this a centerpiece: T-Mobile : Includes Apple TV+ on nearly all postpaid plans (except Essentials). Higher-tier plans may also include Hulu (with Ads) and Netflix (with Ads).

: Includes Apple TV+ on nearly all postpaid plans (except Essentials). Higher-tier plans may also include Hulu (with Ads) and Netflix (with Ads). Verizon : While not free, Verizon offers significant discounts on services like Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube TV, Apple Music, Google Play Pass, and more.

: While not free, Verizon offers significant discounts on services like Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube TV, Apple Music, Google Play Pass, and more. AT&T: Unfortunately, Big Blue doesn’t offer much in this area — unless you count the ActiveArmor security suite. I wouldn’t. While that’s it for the big three providers, there are a surprising number of prepaid carriers that offer free subscription perks too: Cricket Wireless : Offers 2GB–150GB of cloud storage via myPhotoVault, depending on the plan. Its top-tier plan also includes Max with Ads.

: Offers 2GB–150GB of cloud storage via myPhotoVault, depending on the plan. Its top-tier plan also includes Max with Ads. Google Fi Wireless : Includes 100GB of storage via Google One and 6 months of YouTube Premium on its most expensive plan.

: Includes 100GB of storage via Google One and 6 months of YouTube Premium on its most expensive plan. Total by Verizon : Includes a 6-month Disney Plus Premium trial on mid-tier plans, or long-term access with its top-tier plan.

: Includes a 6-month Disney Plus Premium trial on mid-tier plans, or long-term access with its top-tier plan. Metro by T-Mobile: Doesn’t include streaming services but does offer 100GB of Google One storage across all Metro Flex plans.

International data perks

International features often get glossed over, but that’s changing in 2025. T-Mobile and Google Fi, in particular, have made major improvements to international support. Here’s a closer look at the big three, with a focus on international roaming: T-Mobile : Offers up to 30GB of data in Canada and Mexico, and 15GB in over 210 locations, depending on the plan. Select plans include in-flight texting and streaming as well.

: Offers up to 30GB of data in Canada and Mexico, and 15GB in over 210 locations, depending on the plan. Select plans include in-flight texting and streaming as well. AT&T : Most plans include talk and text in Canada and Mexico. Some also provide unlimited data and calling in 20 Latin American countries. Other regions usually require an add-on plan.

: Most plans include talk and text in Canada and Mexico. Some also provide unlimited data and calling in 20 Latin American countries. Other regions usually require an add-on plan. Verizon: Includes talk and text in Canada and Mexico across all plans. MyWelcome Ultimate adds 15GB of high-speed data in 210+ countries, with unlimited 1.5 Mbps speeds after that cap. The prepaid market is catching up, too. Google Fi has long led the way internationally, but now we’re seeing Visible, US Mobile, and others introduce international perks: Google Fi : Some plans are designed with international roaming in mind, while others offer only international calling within the U.S. The Unlimited Standard plan includes unlimited data in Canada and Mexico, while the Premium plan extends this to over 200 destinations.

: Some plans are designed with international roaming in mind, while others offer only international calling within the U.S. The Unlimited Standard plan includes unlimited data in Canada and Mexico, while the Premium plan extends this to over 200 destinations. US Mobile : Coverage varies based on your plan and which of the three major U.S. networks you select. That said, you can get service in a wide range of countries, with up to 20GB of international data.

: Coverage varies based on your plan and which of the three major U.S. networks you select. That said, you can get service in a wide range of countries, with up to 20GB of international data. Mint Mobile : Offers free roaming in Canada and optional travel packages for other countries, priced at around $2 per gigabyte.

: Offers free roaming in Canada and optional travel packages for other countries, priced at around $2 per gigabyte. Visible: All plans include unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada, plus optional Global Passes starting at $5 per day. Select plans also include unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada, as well as up to two free Global Pass days per month — with the ability to collect and use up to 12 at once. This isn’t a complete look at your options, as there are likely other carriers out there with some form of international program, but these are some of the better-known options.

Brick and mortar service All three of the major postpaid carriers offer in-store customer service, so this isn’t exactly a hidden perk. But what about the prepaid world?

Technically, all three major carriers support their prepaid customers through corporate locations. That said, based on years of experience — and plenty of Reddit threads — it’s clear that prepaid users often run into chaos trying to get in-store help from the big three. If you’re expecting the same level of service as postpaid customers, you might want to manage your expectations.

The good news? Several prepaid and smaller postpaid providers offer reliable in-store support that won’t turn you away for being a prepaid user: Cricket Wireless: Originally a regional carrier before being acquired by AT&T, Cricket had a head start in the brick-and-mortar space. As of 2025, it operates just over 4,000 locations — only a thousand or two fewer than each of the big three.

Originally a regional carrier before being acquired by AT&T, Cricket had a head start in the brick-and-mortar space. As of 2025, it operates just over 4,000 locations — only a thousand or two fewer than each of the big three. Metro by T-Mobile : With over 6,000 stores, Metro actually rivals the core T-Mobile brand in terms of physical presence.

: With over 6,000 stores, Metro actually rivals the core T-Mobile brand in terms of physical presence. Boost Mobile : While Boost positions itself as the fourth-largest carrier in the US, it has a much smaller retail footprint with around 1,500 stores.

: While Boost positions itself as the fourth-largest carrier in the US, it has a much smaller retail footprint with around 1,500 stores. Total by Verizon : Has a smaller footprint than most, at roughly 820 locations — still a respectable presence.

: Has a smaller footprint than most, at roughly 820 locations — still a respectable presence. Consumer Cellular: A niche postpaid carrier aimed at seniors. While it excels at customer service, it only has about 50 physical locations. Still, that’s better than zero, which is the case for most prepaid carriers.

Free or discounted connectivity on your watch or tablet

Did you know some carriers let you connect a smartwatch or even a tablet for little to no extra charge? Let’s start with the big three: T-Mobile (Go5G Next or Experience Beyond) : You’ll pay just $5 to add a watch, tablet, or other connected device to your plan.

: You’ll pay just $5 to add a watch, tablet, or other connected device to your plan. Verizon : Offers postpaid subscribers up to 50% off on two data plans for a watch, tablet, or other connected devices.

: All plans include free watch connectivity for Pixel and Samsung watches. Select plans go further, offering support for cellular laptops and tablets at no extra cost — up to four connected devices total. Visible : The Plus Pro plan includes free Apple Watch service.

: The Plus Pro plan includes free Apple Watch service. US Mobile: Offers free Apple Watch and Pixel Watch service with the Unlimited Premium plan on the Warp 5G network.

Are any of these perks worth switching for? Maybe you found a feature above that you didn’t know your current provider had. But are any of these perks actually worth switching for? That’s up to you, but here’s my general advice for each perk mentioned above: If upgrade programs matter to you : You’ll need to stick with postpaid. T-Mobile and AT&T are fairly competitive here. Verizon is a solid option, but only for iPhone users.

: You’ll need to stick with postpaid. T-Mobile and AT&T are fairly competitive here. Verizon is a solid option, but only for iPhone users. Looking for a good shopping discount program? T-Mobile Tuesdays is still the strongest in 2025. Verizon Access is a decent runner-up. Still, I wouldn’t recommend switching carriers just for these — they’re more of a bonus than a deciding factor.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is still the strongest in 2025. Verizon Access is a decent runner-up. Still, I wouldn’t recommend switching carriers just for these — they’re more of a bonus than a deciding factor. Want a variety of free subscriptions? T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond includes Apple TV Plus, Hulu with Ads, and Netflix with Ads. Verizon offers discounted access to many top services — not free, but still compelling. In the prepaid space, Cricket and Total offer decent streaming perks, while Google Fi includes free Google One storage.

T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond includes Apple TV Plus, Hulu with Ads, and Netflix with Ads. Verizon offers discounted access to many top services — not free, but still compelling. In the prepaid space, Cricket and Total offer decent streaming perks, while Google Fi includes free Google One storage. Care about international data? Google Fi remains the gold standard. All three major carriers do a decent job, though they can get pricey. Many prepaid carriers now offer basic international coverage, which is fine if you only travel occasionally.

Google Fi remains the gold standard. All three major carriers do a decent job, though they can get pricey. Many prepaid carriers now offer basic international coverage, which is fine if you only travel occasionally. Need brick-and-mortar service? Stick with postpaid for the best support, though Cricket and Metro by T-Mobile are very close seconds.

Stick with postpaid for the best support, though Cricket and Metro by T-Mobile are very close seconds. Want free or discounted smartwatch/tablet connectivity? Prepaid is your best bet. Google Fi leads the pack, with Visible and US Mobile also offering excellent watch support for free.