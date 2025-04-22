Google Fi is giving your plan a free upgrade to celebrate its 10-year anniversary

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Fi is introducing a new plan called “Unlimited Essentials.”

The new plan offers unlimited calls, texts, and data, with 30GB of high-speed data for $35 per month.

Google Fi is also upgrading its other Unlimited plans, improving its coverage, and offering new promotions.

Google doesn’t just sell Pixel phones, you can also get coverage for your phone through Google Fi. Today marks the tenth year since Fi’s launch, if you didn’t know. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Google Fi is introducing a new plan and making some upgrades to existing plans. It’s also expanding coverage, offering new promotions, and making a few other changes.

Google Fi is adding a new Unlimited plan to its current list of offerings. Called “Unlimited Essentials,” this plan is designed to be a more affordable alternative to the Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus tiers. For $35 per month for one line, you get unlimited calls, texts, and data with 30GB of high-speed data. Along with the addition of Unlimited Essentials, Google Fi is making a few changes to its existing plans.

Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus are being rebranded to Unlimited Standard and Unlimited Premium, respectively. If you’re an Unlimited Standard customer, your service is getting an upgrade from 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of high-speed hotspot tethering to 50GB of high-speed data and 25GB of high-speed hotspot tethering. Meanwhile, Unlimited Premium now offers 100GB of high-speed data and 50GB of high-speed hotspot tethering. Both plans are also keeping their current pricing, with Unlimited Standard available for $50 per month and Unlimited Premium at $65 per month.

On top of plan changes, the company also announced it is expanding international 5G coverage by adding 54 more countries. This more than doubles the amount of coverage the service previously offered. If that wasn’t enough, the company is also making international 5G available on iPhones in addition to Android devices.

Next up, the company is adding support for cellular-enabled tablets and laptops with data-only eSIMs. Previously, support was only available to devices with physical data-only SIM cards.

The final bit of information the company revealed is a limited-time promotion for new and existing customers. New customers can get $300 off a Pixel 9 Pro instantly, and get the remaining $699 back over 24 monthly bill credits. After the phone ships, Google says it will send you a code to take $100 off the Pixel Watch 3, and you’ll be able to get the remaining $349 back over 24 monthly bill credits. This deal will be available until April 29.

For existing customers, you’ll be offered “deeper instant rebate discounts” on all Pixel 9 phones. Google didn’t elaborate on what this means, but says to “check your Fi account for these exclusive offers.”

