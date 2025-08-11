Gemini Live is finally able to interact with other Google apps in real-time

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live can now interact with other Google apps.

With this update, you can now ask Gemini Live to fetch information from Calendar, Keep, Maps, and Tasks in real-time.

The feature is starting to roll out to those using the Gemini app on both Android and iOS.

Gemini Live is getting a significant upgrade with the ability to interact with other Google apps. Following the announcement at I/O 2025, Google has been testing support for various apps, including Calendar, Keep notes, Maps, and Tasks, for several weeks now, and it is now starting to roll out more widely.

Gemini Live can interact with other apps through app-specific extensions, which have already been present in the standard version of Gemini. However, now with support for Live, you can instruct the AI chatbot not only to pull out information from supported apps, but also interrupt it midway and change your query or ask an entirely unrelated question without waiting for the commands to process sequentially.

The wider rollout was spotted by 9to5Google, and I now have it on various devices running Android 15 or 16.

Now, when you interact with Gemini Live and ask it about information possibly residing in any of the four apps, i.e., Calendar, Keep, Maps, and Tasks, the app’s name will appear in a toast message. An incomplete circle can be seen rotating next to the app’s name while the information is being processed.

While we had previously also spotted support for app snippets in Gemini Live alongside extensions, that feature has yet to go live. But besides Android, where the update does not appear tied to a specific app version, Google is also reportedly extending support to the Gemini app on iOS.

Meanwhile, we await an update on support for third-party apps through Gemini Live, something that Apple is also working on with the upcoming Siri update.

