5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.

Kiss in Hell: Fantasy Otome Price: Free with in-app purchases

If you’re into shows like Demon Slayer or Hazbin Hotel and also happen to be a dating sim fan, you’ll likely want to check out the latest from StoryTaco, Kiss in Hell: Fantasy Otome. In this unique dating sim, you have four Demon Lords you can choose from and you have thirty days to do it. While the game is free to play be aware there are quite a few ads, though you can pay extra to get rid of them. There are also plenty of other in-app purchases such as special date episodes, which means it’s very likely you’ll end up spending at least a little bit on this title if you want to make the most of the game.

Oh my Anne Price: Free with in-app purchases

While most match-3 games aren’t exactly story-heavy, Oh My Anne is very much an exception. This new match-3 puzzle game was developed by the Neowiz-owned ROUND8 studio and is essentially a reinterpretation of the Canadian novel “Anne of Green Gables”. The game puts you into the role of Annie as she meets new friends, renovates Green Gables, and more all while performing simple match-3 puzzles in the process. The game is free to play though there are in-app purchases and ads present.

Boomerang RPG Price: Free with in-app purchases

Hundreds of years ago the Dude World was destroyed by a bunch of demons that came out of nowhere. Like a hero in the legends, a brilliant baby named Dude was born with extraordinary boomerang powers. Yes, that’s really the story. The game’s graphics and minimal story are quirky and fun, but I did find the game a bit buggy as it crashed on me twice over just a twenty minute period. If you’re looking for something fun and different, this is worth a try but just be aware the game isn’t the most stable at the moment. Hopefully, this one gets better with future updates.

Guardian War: Ultimate Edition Price: Free basic experience with ads, $.99 premium version

Guardian War is one of the best games ZITGA has ever made and now it’s getting even better with the new Ultimate Edition. This new edition includes an exclusive new hero class, the ability to change weather in the game, new worlds to explore, and more. While the game is free-to-play we recommend unlocking the premium experience for just $.99.

CookieRun: Witch’s Castle Price: Free with in-app purchases

Witch’s Castle is the latest in the CookieRun series of puzzler games, offering the same charming graphics and style you’d expect from other titles in the series. Overall the game is pretty fun but I feel like level progression happens a bit too fast and the Gatcha system is far from great. As far as stability goes, thankfully, I didn’t run into any bugs.

Comments