5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the 527th edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let's jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week:
- We’ve finally gotten our first look at Gemini Assistant in Messenger. The upcoming feature has yet to officially roll out but that didn’t stop the folks at TheSpAndroid from getting Gemini to work on a beta version of Messenger. The new assistant will be able to help by recommending places, generating code, creating images, and much more.
- Epic Games Store isn’t just heading to iOS in the near future, Epic has confirmed it will also be bringing the same Epic Games Store experience to Android. While there was already a third-party Epic app for downloading games like Fortnite, this new version will be better unified with the desktop and iOS iteration. There are no firm dates for the launch just yet.
- While we already knew the feature was in the works, Google is now finally rolling out its new App Highlights. In brief, this feature uses AI to generate summaries that highlight key aspects of each app in the Play Store. The idea behind the change is that it will make it easier to figure out what an app has to offer, cutting through unnecessary descriptions and other fluff.
- WhatsApp was in the news a few times last week. First, Whatsapp is testing a new feature that lets users post videos that are longer than 60 seconds in status updates. Beyond that, a recent APK teardown also revealed the app may soon allow Android users to transcribe voice messages, a feature that was previously limited to the iOS app.
- A new APK teardown of the Google Messages app reveals several references to Android satellite messaging, indicating a system that will work similarly to Apple’s Emergency SOS. Furthermore, it is expected that this change will roll out with Android 15.
- Google is rolling out a new change to the Contacts app, adding a new Contact Ringtones option that lets you quickly add, change, or delete a contact’s unique ringtone all from one spot. While it’s a small change, it’s still a welcome one that is a bit easier than the current system.
- Not a fan of the new taskbar that debuted back with Android 12L for the Pixel Tablet and later devices like the Pixel Fold? The latest Android 15 preview lets you do something about it, giving you the option to switch back to the classic persistent taskbar. While this probably isn’t a big deal to most of you, I’m happy to see Google still takes customization seriously.
Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games
Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.
Kiss in Hell: Fantasy Otome
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
If you’re into shows like Demon Slayer or Hazbin Hotel and also happen to be a dating sim fan, you’ll likely want to check out the latest from StoryTaco, Kiss in Hell: Fantasy Otome. In this unique dating sim, you have four Demon Lords you can choose from and you have thirty days to do it. While the game is free to play be aware there are quite a few ads, though you can pay extra to get rid of them. There are also plenty of other in-app purchases such as special date episodes, which means it’s very likely you’ll end up spending at least a little bit on this title if you want to make the most of the game.
Oh my Anne
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
While most match-3 games aren’t exactly story-heavy, Oh My Anne is very much an exception. This new match-3 puzzle game was developed by the Neowiz-owned ROUND8 studio and is essentially a reinterpretation of the Canadian novel “Anne of Green Gables”. The game puts you into the role of Annie as she meets new friends, renovates Green Gables, and more all while performing simple match-3 puzzles in the process. The game is free to play though there are in-app purchases and ads present.
Boomerang RPG
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Hundreds of years ago the Dude World was destroyed by a bunch of demons that came out of nowhere. Like a hero in the legends, a brilliant baby named Dude was born with extraordinary boomerang powers. Yes, that’s really the story. The game’s graphics and minimal story are quirky and fun, but I did find the game a bit buggy as it crashed on me twice over just a twenty minute period. If you’re looking for something fun and different, this is worth a try but just be aware the game isn’t the most stable at the moment. Hopefully, this one gets better with future updates.
Guardian War: Ultimate Edition
- Price: Free basic experience with ads, $.99 premium version
Guardian War is one of the best games ZITGA has ever made and now it’s getting even better with the new Ultimate Edition. This new edition includes an exclusive new hero class, the ability to change weather in the game, new worlds to explore, and more. While the game is free-to-play we recommend unlocking the premium experience for just $.99.
CookieRun: Witch’s Castle
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Witch’s Castle is the latest in the CookieRun series of puzzler games, offering the same charming graphics and style you’d expect from other titles in the series. Overall the game is pretty fun but I feel like level progression happens a bit too fast and the Gatcha system is far from great. As far as stability goes, thankfully, I didn’t run into any bugs.