This is our first look at Gemini in Google Messages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A news outlet has given us a good look at the Gemini assistant in Google Messages.

The assistant is able to make place recommendations, generate code, create images, and more within Messages.

Google confirmed last month that it would be bringing its Gemini assistant to Google Messages. The service is gradually being released in beta form around the world, and it now seems that we’ve got an idea of what it looks like.

TheSpAndroid got Gemini up and running in a beta version of Google Messages (version messages.android_20240318_00_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic), and put the assistant through its paces. Check out the screenshots below for a good look at the chatbot running in Messages.

The outlet uncovered a variety of tidbits while using the assistant. For one, Gemini in Messages supports extensions like Flights, Gmail, Maps, and more. It also noted that the assistant supports code suggestions in the messaging app. Other notable capabilities include responses to your emojis and image generation.

Unfortunately, it looks like Gemini in Messages is unable to work with uploaded image files right now. So you’ll need to use the main Gemini app for image-based prompts and queries. The website also noted that they were able to add Gemini to group chats but couldn’t figure out a way to get responses from it in said chats. It cautions that adding Gemini to a group chat also breaks encryption.

In any event, Gemini in Google Messages is slowly rolling out in beta right now. Google says this is restricted to English but adds that it’ll be available in 165 countries. The company also notes that you need a Pixel 6 or later, a Pixel Fold, a Galaxy S22 series phone or newer, or a Galaxy Z Flip/Fold device.

