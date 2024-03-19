WhatsApp on Android could soon get a feature that was only on iOS

WhatsApp rolled out voice message transcription back in May 2023, but it was only available to users on iOS. It’s been almost a year since then, but it looks like WhatsApp may finally bring the feature over to Android soon.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In an APK teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.24.7.7, the folks over at TheSpAndroid discovered strings of code that suggest a new feature is in development for the Android version of the app. The strings refer to end-to-end encrypted transcripts. Specifically, the strings of code included:

To enable transcripts, 150MB of new app data will be downloaded.

Enable

Read before you listen with transcripts

“WhatsApp uses your device’s speech recognition to provide end-to-end encrypted transcripts. Learn more”

Turn on transcripts

It appears that before the feature can be enabled, users will have to download 150MB of data first. The feature will then rely on the device’s speech-recognition software to work. You’ll likely be able to find the feature under Chats when you go into Settings.