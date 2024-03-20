Google rolls out new way to give contacts unique ringtones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new way to give different contacts different ringtones.

The Google Contacts app now has a “Contact ringtones” option.

Users will be able to add, change, or delete a contact’s unique ringtone right from the Contact ringtones page.

If you want to know who’s calling you without having to look at your screen, you can set up a specific ringtone for certain contacts. However, that requires finding that contact, going into their details page, tapping on the three-dot menu, and finding the Set ringtone option. While it’s not really all that difficult to do, Google is introducing a new way to do it that some may find to be a little simpler.

According to TheSpAndroid, Google is rolling out a “Contact ringtones” section in the Google Contacts app. The new section appears to be making it to the stable version (4.27.26.615093907) of the app and is located in the Fix and manage tab. If the app has been updated, the option can be found in the lower half of the Fix and manage page, among the “Other tools” section.

When you open up the new page, you’ll see a list of contacts you’ve already given unique ringtones. From this page, you’ll also have the option to add new contact ringtones, change the ringtones you selected for those contacts, and take the unique ringtones off of those contacts.

While it’s not a new feature, some users may find this new method to be more convenient than the old one.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments