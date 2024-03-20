Epic Games Store prepares for Android launch with a teaser

Thanks to Epic’s various disputes with Apple, we know full and well that the game publisher intends to launch a store on iOS. But iOS won’t be the only place you’ll find the Epic Games Store. Epic’s marketplace will also bring Fortnite and other games to Android in the near future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Epic Games Store’s account teased a launch on both iOS and Android. Unfortunately, the post doesn’t elaborate on when the store will arrive on these platforms.

In addition to saying that the store is coming to iOS and Android, the post adds:

Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store — with amazing games for everyone.

If you’re aware of the revenue split for the Epic Games Store on desktop, developers get to keep up to 88% of revenue, while the remaining 12% goes to Epic. When the post says “Same fair terms,” it’s likely referring to the fact the same deal will exist for the mobile version of the store.