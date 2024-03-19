Google Play Store widely rolls out new 'App highlights' feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now officially rolling out its “App highlights” feature for the Play Store.

App highlights uses AI to generate brief summaries that highlight the key aspects of an app.

It was only about a month ago when it was discovered that Google was testing an AI feature in the Play Store called “App highlights.” Now it appears the feature is rolling out officially.

First spotted by Android Police, the latest Google System Release Notes mentions that users can “Watch the highlights of apps/games in places on Google Play Store.” Despite using the word “Watch,” this passage is likely referring to the text-based App highlights feature Google was found testing in a server-side rollout last month.

Just as it sounds, this feature highlights key aspects of an app to provide a quick summary of what it is about. The feature can be used to give the user a brief overview, cutting through the fluff you may find while reading the app’s description. It appears as a rectangular box right below the install button on the app’s description page.

App highlights weren’t the only AI feature Google was working on for the Play Store. It was also discovered that the company was working on an AI-generated FAQ section. Unlike App highlights, this AI-generated FAQ section was located at the bottom of the description page. However, this feature has not been rolled out publicly yet.

