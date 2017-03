Staying organized is one of the toughest things to do. Everything in your life requires at least some kind of organization and it’s also something you have to do and keep track of every day. It’s okay if you can’t keep track of it all because most of us can’t either. It’s almost certain that you’ll be more productive with a little organization. Here are the best to do list apps for Android!

Any.do Price: Free / $2.09 per month / $2.24 per month / $2.99 per month Any.do is a popular to do list app that gets the basics right. You have the usual array of tasks, sub tasks, and notes that you can add to help remind yourself of what you're supposed to do. There is also cloud syncing so you can access your tasks on a variety of devices, including desktop, web, and tablet. It has a sleek interface and built-in support for Cal Calendar if you want to kill two birds with one stone. It's powerful, it's simple, and most of its features are free. It's definitely one of the better to do list apps.

CloudTasks Price: Free / $3.49 CloudTasks is an up and coming to do list app that syncs with Google Tasks. That means it syncs to the cloud and you can extricate your tasks wherever Google Tasks is available (namely the web). It features the basics in to do list creation and also has priority modes for tasks that need to get done immediately, unlimited task creation, voice task creation, and a very nice interface that looks fantastic. It's one of those to do list apps that gets the job done. It's simple and has built-in support for its sister app, CloudCal.

Google Keep Price: Free Google Keep is primarily a note taking app. However, it also features a reminders feature that works based on your location or based on a time frame so you can create to do lists and they should pop when and where they're needed. It's also updated frequently with new features, has near flawless Android Wear support, and is included on many smartphones already which could save you the affliction of wasting space on a third party app. It's completely free to use unlike most of its competitors in the note taking space. It's also a great way to kill two birds with one stone.

GTasks Price: Free GTasks is a popular and highly rated to do list app and one of the few that adhere to a simple free-paid system. The free version has a ton of features, including the basics along with widgets, quick adding for tasks using voice, and syncing with Google Tasks. If you go pro, you'll also get batch task adds, a pattern lock for security, and theming. You can even add tasks using Google Now if that's a thing you like to do. It looks good and it works well, especially if you're in the market for something simple and effective.

Tasks: Astrid To Do List Clone Price: Free with optional subscription Tasks is an Astrid To Do List clone. In fact, the developer bluntly states it in the title of the app. For those who don't know, Astrid was a task manager that was shut down by Yahoo back in 2013. Tasks made its name by being a good replacement option. It's an open source application that covers all of the basics in a simple, easy to read format that utilizes Material Design. It also comes with Tasker support which is great for the tinkerers out there. You can pick it up for free, although there seems to be a subscription service to unlock more advanced features.

TickTick Price: Free with optional subscription TickTick is another simple, but powerful to do list application. This one has the basic features along with cloud syncing so you can keep track of your tasks between devices. It also includes a tag system so you can easily sort your tasks, widgets, priority levels to differentiate more important tasks, and location reminders. If you go pro, you'll also get improved task management, improved collaboration support, and more. It's another solid, simple option that can work very well. Like many, you'll need to grab a subscription to get the pro features.

Todoist Price: Free / $28.99 Todoist is a powerful to do list app that can do pretty much whatever you need it to do. On top of its mobile apps, you can get native apps on Google Chrome (as an extension), desktop, and other places for full cross-platform support. It covers the basics and also includes offline mode, tags and inboxes for easy task sorting, Android Wear support, integration with a ton of other apps, and a unique karma system that helps you visualize how productive you've been. You'll need pro for all of the features, but this is one seriously good to do list app.

To Do List Price: Free / $2.99 To Do List is perhaps the least inventive name of any app on the list. However, it's actually pretty good. It covers the basic to do features, including the ability to get reminders to make sure you get your stuff done. The interface is reminiscent of Wunderlist but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's very clean and easy to use. It has plenty of tertiary features like adding tasks through voice commands, widgets, and more. You can download it for free to try it out. The full version costs $2.99.

Trello Price: Free Trello is a big name in the to do list game and it's one of the few options that's entirely free. At least for right now. It comes with all of the basic features as well as a unique, card-based interface where you create your tasks on "boards". It also comes with Google Drive and Dropbox support, Android Wear support, collaboration features, and scaling so you can do something as simple as a grocery list or as big as a multi-person group project. It's powerful, it looks cool, and the price tag is great for a lot of folks. It was purchased in early 2017 by Altassian. We don't know how that'll affect it in the long term, but right now it works the same.

Wunderlist Price: Free / $4.99 per month Wunderlist is a very popular to do list app that made waves when it was purchased by Microsoft back in 2015. Thankfully, Microsoft kept the project alive and it's doing well today. It comes with the basic features like all the others along with cross-platform support, plenty of attachment options, collaboration features, and the folders feature which lets you organize your to do lists. It also features Material Design which is always welcome. It's can be quite powerful, or simple enough for basic use. The choice is yours.

