

The reason smartphones exist is so we can be more productive. They’re like tiny super computers that we keep in our pocket. They connect to the web, let us do work, and we always have them on us. That makes them prime candidates to help us all be a little more productive. There are a ton of options for apps that can help you be more productive in your life. Let’s take a look at the best productivity apps for Android!

Evernote Price: Free / $34.99-$69.99 per year Evernote is one of the hall of fame productivity apps that virtually everyone knows about. It has a ton of features, including syncing between devices, cross-platform support, offline support, and you can take virtually any kind of note imaginable (list, voice, video, text, image). You can also collaborate with other people. It's as easy as sharing your note. Its free option is a bit lackluster. However, there are two pro subscriptions to choose from that add more features.

Google Drive Price: Free The Google Drive suite of productivity apps. They're all fantastic. First, you'll have Google Drive, a cloud storage app with support for literally all file types. On top of that, you have Google Keep, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. These let you take notes and do office oriented work. Finally, you have Google Photos where you can easily store and view photos and videos you've taken with your smartphone. Combined, these apps cover virtually any need regarding file sharing, file storage, office apps, note taking apps, and even photo storage. Businesses are going to the cloud every day and now you can too with relative ease. You can purchase additional Google Drive space if you need it.

IFTTT Price: Free IF by IFTTT is one of the more interesting productivity apps available on Android. The app allows you to make recipes that tell various apps to do various things at various times. It essentially takes almost any task and makes your phone do it autonomously. This is a must-have for those who use things like smart lights and other IoT devices. Additionally, you can do quick things like auto-save your Instagram photos to Dropbox. It's powerful, but there is a learning curve. You can find a variety of pre-made recipes with a few simple Google Searches.

LastPass Password Manager Price: Free / $12 per year LastPass isn't just one of the best productivity apps, but also one of the best security apps. It stores your login credentials for various sites. You then use it to log in. With it, you can come up with more complex passwords, log in faster, and you don't have to remember your password to every site you use. That takes out a lot of the pain when it comes to doing stuff like that. There is also a LastPass Authenticator app that adds an additional level of security. The free version of the app covers most bases, but you'll need the $12 per year subscription to get all of the features.

Microsoft Apps Price: Free / Some require a subscription Microsoft Apps shows you all the apps that Microsoft has on the Play Store. Included is a variety of apps that can boost your productivity, including OneDrive, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Cortana, OneNote, Outlook, and many others. Much like Google Drive, this is a suite of apps that all work together to bring you one cohesive experience. There are also apps like Microsoft Remote Desktop that let you dial into your Windows PCs from your Android phone. There are a ton of apps here and they all have Windows support as well. It's a good way to merge mobile and desktop experiences for those that rock Windows.

Newton Mail Price: Free / $49.99 per year Newton Mail is one of the most powerful email apps out there. It supports almost every email provider. Additionally, it has a host of plugins for apps like Evernote, Trello, Todoist, Pocket, Zendesk, and others. That allows you to seamlessly integrate one into the other for faster work. The interface is simple and easy to use. There is also syncing support that makes switching devices easier. You can get a basic set of features for free. However, you'll need to fork out $49.99 per year to get the full experience.

Pushbullet Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $39.99 per year Pushbullet is one of the classic productivity apps. It helps bridge the gap between your phone and your computer. You can do things like respond to text messages, send files, and even set up channels to get notifications about specific things. It should work on Mac, Windows, and even Linux. That makes it a good solution for just about anybody. The free version gives you a taste of the features. That way you can test them out. You'll have to go pro to get unlimited amounts of everything.

Slack Price: Free Slack is easily the best business chat app currently available. It supports text and voice chats. There is also integration for Google Drive, Asana, and other productivity apps. You also get support for Giphy in case you want to goof around a bit. You can make a virtually unlimited number of channels. That way teams can break off and talk about their projects individually. It's powerful, it's easy, and unless we missed something, it's totally free too. All businesses should use this.

Trello Price: Free Trello bills itself as a virtual sidekick. The idea is to help you stay organized at work and at home. It does this by being a pretty darn good task manager. You can create what are called Boards to help keep your various projects organized and each board allows you to work on one task at a time. The app allows for collaboration with coworkers and friends which makes it great for a work or family environment. It also comes with Google Drive, Dropbox, and Android Wear support. It's entirely free to use forever. That makes it one of the great productivity apps on a budget.

Wunderlist Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $49.99 per year Wunderlist is probably the best current to-do list app. It employs a simple interface that helps you get things done. You can create to-do lists, individual tasks, and other things. You can even use it for grocery shopping. Just make every item a new task in a sub-folder called Groceries. It's high customization makes it easy to use for a variety of different things. Additionally, you can add due dates, reminders, notes, and files without having to subscribe to the service. Actually, unless you're a hardcore business user, you probably won't need the paid version at all.

