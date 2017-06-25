

Office apps have been a valuable center of productivity for many years. We use them for a variety of purposes, including drafting documents, creating spreadsheets and presentations, and keep track of what’s going on. No productivity suite is complete without them and virtually everybody uses them, even kids. The office suite atmosphere has changed very little the last few years. However, the apps themselves are better than they used to be. Here are the current best office apps for Android!

Chrome Remote Desktop Price: Free There's a chance that none of the office apps on this list work for you. If that's the case, you may want to pick up something like Chrome Remote Desktop. This app allows you to remote into your computer and use your computer like you normally would, except on your phone. It probably works best with tablets and with things like a Bluetooth keyboard, but you can access your office apps on your PC from your Android device, potentially bypassing the need for an office suite at all. It's completely free to use. Teamviewer is another good app to do this. It doesn't require Google Chrome to use.

Docs to Go Free Office Suite Price: Free / Up to $14.99 Docs to Go is an older app that's been around for quite some time. However, it's still receiving new features and updates. It has the basics, such as word processing, spreadsheet editing, and presentation editing. It does an excellent job of letting you do these things without too much of a setup. The paid version unlocks password-locked files, saving to (and loading from) cloud storage sites, and file syncing with your desktop. It's not great in every situation, but it's one of the more solid office apps.

Google Drive Price: Free with in-app purchases Google Drive is a favorite among our readers and many others. It has a whole suite of office apps, including a PDF Viewer, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and, of course, Google Drive. Drive services as the hub. It's really just a cloud storage app where you can view your files or make new ones. Opening any document in your Google Drive will automatically open the appropriate app. It's all completely free unless you need to expand your Google Drive space. All the apps are also quite simple to use. It's a good all-in-one solution for most people.

Microsoft Office Price: Free / $6.99 or $9.99 per month subscription Microsoft took its sweet time publishing its office apps to mobile. They instantly became among the best once they were. You can download Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for free. Most of their functionality is available without paying a dime. You'll be able to open and save files, use most of the editing tools, and, more. Those files can by synced to your desktop via OneDrive. You can get an Office 365 subscription which will unlock some additional features. However, it's not necessary for the basics.

OfficeSuite: Free Office + PDF Editor Price: Free / $29.99+ OfficeSuite is a long time favorite for many people. The app has changed a lot from its early days. Currently, the developers seem to be transitioning the suite into something closer to Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. The idea is to have a cloud storage hub from which to work. Most of the basic features are available in the free version and that's good news. The paid version allows for PDF scanning, a font pack that's compatible with Microsoft, a spell checker, and additional document support. It's one of the better run-of-the-mill office apps. It is also among the most expensive.

Polaris Office Price: Free / $3.99 per month / $5.99 per month Polaris Office is a lot like OfficeSuite. It used to be a good, simple office suite. The app isn't simple or small anymore. It does have a ton of features, including the basics along with note taking, document searching, encrypted files, and support for various formats. That includes PDF and Microsoft documents. The free version is serviceable. You can also get $3.99 and $5.99 per month subscriptions. That gives you additional features like the ability to use it on more than three devices along with extra cloud storage. The subscription models aren't great, but the free version is still decent. It's still one of the better office apps.

Quip Price: Free Quip is one of the newer office apps on the list. It's also one of the few free ones. It has a small, but decent set of features. That includes the ability to collaborate on documents with other people. It comes in the form of a chat that you can use to talk to people while editing documents. You'll also get a support for spreadsheets, cross-device syncing, offline support, and various exporting options. It also has cloud storage support. Quip hasn't been around as long as other office apps, but it's better than many of them.

Smart Office 2 Price: Free Smart Office 2 is another one of the rare free office apps. The app used to cost money. However, at some point, they decided to let it go for free. It comes with all of the basic features as you'd expect, including support for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations. It also comes with support for Microsoft Office documents from 2013 and back. You can also use it to view (and save) PDF files, some image files, and WMF and EMF file types. The interface is clean and simple. It's a good option for those who don't need much.

Softmaker Office Price: Free / $3.99 / $5.49 Softmaker has a lot of office apps. That includes a suite of free office apps. They also have a suite of paid office apps. Both of them are pretty good. There are three apps in the suite, including TextMaker, PlanMaker, and Presentations which are just funny names for word processor, spreadsheet, and, well, presentations. Unlike most, the apps are completely free. Their features include PDF support, TrueType and OpenType fonts, and support for (most) Microsoft file types. You'll have to buy the paid versions of the apps separately. On the plus side, you can only buy what you need. On the negative side, all three apps costs about $15.

WPS Office and PDF Price: Free WPS Office was once called Kingsoft Office. Despite the name change, it remains one of the most popular office apps on Android. With it, you can view and convert PDFs, do the basic stuff (documents, spreadsheets, presentations), and more. It also comes with support for wireless printing, support for Microsoft file types, and support for 46 languages. The app does have ads. There is no way to pay your way out of seeing those adverts. That is unfortunate. Otherwise, it's a solid app.

