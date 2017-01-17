

No matter what age you are, there’s a chance you occasionally need to be reminded to do things. We live in a world filled with distraction and various shiny things that often lead us off course of whatever it is we’re trying to do. Thus, setting reminders can not only be productive, but a savior in some situations. On Android, there are a ton of ways to create reminders and we took a look at the best reminder apps for Android.

[Price: Free / $4.49]

One of the better calendar apps out there is aCalendar. This is a simple calendar app that seems to the basics much better than most. Included is the ability to theme your calendars, various account syncing, QR and NFC support, and more. Of course, you can add an event to the calendar and ask it to remind you of that event. There is also widget support if you need that. If you fork out for the full version, you’ll also unlock tasks which can give you more powerful reminders. It does support alerts as well.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Any.do To-do List is, as you can imagine, a to-do list app that lets you create tasks and set reminders on when to complete them. To-do list apps are more useful for things like remembering to grab milk from the grocery store than a calendar app would be and they’re also faster to use. Any.do is an exceptionally done to-do list app that comes with various task customizations, cloud syncing between devices, reminders based on both time and location, and it has support for its sister app, Cal Calendar.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

BZ Reminder is a very simple to-do list application that focuses on simplicity. You can set a reminder for virtually anything and it’ll go off when it’s supposed to. You can adorn reminders with notes if needed and the app also includes cloud syncing, Android Wear support, recurring tasks, and there is even a simple calendar built-in. It may not have all the power and features of a full-fledged to-do list, but it’s great if you need something quick and simple.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Evernote is already a powerful and functional note-taking application. It’s also one of the most popular and highly-rated apps on Google Play. Along with its powerful note taking capabilities, Evernote also allows you to create reminders for notes based on time and location. That means you can make a grocery list, set the reminder for when you’re at the grocery store, and Evernote will remind you that you have a grocery list. It works well and it’s worth a shot.



[Price: Free]

Google Allo bills itself as a messaging app, but it also comes with Google Assistant. Google Assistant can be access in chatbot format from the app and you can ask it to do virtually anything. All you have to do is ask Google Assistant to remind you to do something and then give it a time to do so. It will then message you like any of your friends would to remind you. It’s strangely intuitive and you can have it remind you to do virtually anything. It may not be the best messenger app out there, but Google Assistant is pretty fun.



See also: The best Android apps, ever!

[Price: Free]

Far and away the best way to do reminders on Android is through Google Now which you can get by installing the Google App. Google Now is a personal assistant-style service that tries to give you information as you need it. Among its many features is the ability to create reminders through voice actions which are then saved and shown to you again later. It’s a powerful service and it’s also easy to use. You can also use the Inbox by Gmail app to view reminders made with Google Now in the same place as your emails.



[Price: Free]

Let’s face facts folks, Google Keep is another three or four feature additions away from being a full-fledged to-do list application. For now, it’s a simple, but powerful note taking application with quite a few features. You can share notes with others and take all kinds of notes that sync to your Google Drive. One of the features is the ability to add reminders (location and/or time based) to your notes so you can get a notification about them when the time comes. It’s a great app to use, especially if you already use a lot of Google’s other services.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

So far, we’ve only talked about apps that do reminders along with other things and it came to a point where we thought that maybe were thinking about it too hard. Just Reminder is an application that just does reminders and nothing else. That means you’ll likely find a more feature-filled reminder here than just about anywhere else. You can configure reminders to be recurring if needed and you can create them for pretty much whatever you want. About the only negative is the design of the app is a bit rough on the eyes, but otherwise it’s worth a shot.



[Price: Free]

Life Reminders is another application that really focuses on the simple act of reminding you of stuff when you tell it to. This one is kind of nifty because it can actually perform certain tasks for you. For instance, if you have to call someone at 11:00AM, the app will remind you and you can tap on the notification to place the call right then. It has a good set of features and recent updates have only appeared to make the app better.



[Price: Free / $2.59]

Today Calendar is another great calendar option for those who need to do reminders. Thanks to its simple and quick interface, you can make events and add reminders to do them without wasting a whole lot of your time. Like aCalendar, this probably isn’t so great for small things like remembering to grab milk at the store but stuff like mowing the lawn, various work and life events, and others still fit very well in a calendar.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best reminder apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.