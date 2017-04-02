As they have done for the past few years, Samsung once again released two versions of the latest addition to the flagship Galaxy S series. This time around however, both iterations feature dual curved edge displays, so the only real differentiating factor is the display size. The larger of the two, aptly called the Galaxy S8 Plus, features a beautiful 6.2-inch display that is packed into a body that feels far more compact than that size would suggest, and comes with the same gorgeous design, features, and capabilities as its smaller sibling.

As great as the additional display real estate and the almost all-screen design are, they do make the device more susceptible to damage from accidental bumps and drops. Which is why, we’ve rounded up some of the best protective cases and covers that are currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus!

Poetic Affinity

The Poetic Affinity is a clear case that is thin and adds no bulk to the phone. It comes with a hard polycarbonate shell and a shock absorbent TPU in a X-form design for extra corner protection. The sides feature an anti-slip ridged texture for better grip, and the inside has a ridge pattern for shock absorption. The buttons are covered, and the case features precise cutouts for the charging port, speaker, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint scanner.

The polycarbonate shell is clear, but you get different color options for the TPU section, including clear, black, and blue. The Poetic Affinity case is currently available for the heavily discounted price of just $2.95, which makes it a fantastic option right now.

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion is another clear case that combines a polycarbonate body and a TPU bumper to allow you to show of the look and design of the phone. The slim and light case barely adds any bulk to the phone, but the case features a MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certification for shock protection. There are precise cutouts for the charging port, speaker, camera, headphone jack, and fingerprint scanner, and while the buttons are covered, they are easy to press.

The polycarbonate section of the case is clear, but you can choose the color of the bumper with three choices currently available, including clear, rose gold crystal, and smoke black. The Ringke Fusion case is currently priced at $11.99.

Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case offers dual layer protection by combining a TPU casing with a hard polycarbonate frame. The TPU case is patterned to allow for a better grip on the device, and with the hard bumper shell, the case is MIL-STD 810G certified for impact You get precise cutouts for access to the headphone jack, charging port, camera, and fingerprint scanner, while the volume rocker and power button are covered.

A variety of color options are available, including gunmetal, burgundy, arctic silver, coral blue, niagara blue, shiny black, and violet, depending on which, the price of the Spigen Neo Hybrid case varies between $15.99 and $17.99.

Spigen Wallet S

The Spigen Wallet S features an exterior that is made from a premium faux leather material, and an interior that is lined with microfiber to protect the screen from scratches. It is sturdy and compact, and comes with folding cover that should protect the device from accidental bumps and scratches. A polycarbonate casing holds the phone firmly in place, and the cover can also be folded into a stand, ideal for media viewing in landscape orientation.

The case also includes three slots for your credit cards or ID, along with a large pocket for cash, and a reversible magnetic strap holds the cover open or closed. Black and coffee brown are the only color options available with the Spigen Wallet S case, which is currently priced starting at $18.99.

Zizo Bolt

The Zizo Bolt offers everything you’d expect from a rugged smartphone case, including multi-layer protection comprising of a soft shock absorbing TPU and an impact resistant polycarbonate. The case is MIL-STD 810G certified for impact and shock resistance. Extra features and case accessories include a lanyard, a kickstand, and a belt clip holster with a 360 degree rotatable swivel.

The Zizo Bolt comes in a slew of color options, including black, gold/black, black/red, gray/black, orange/black, red/black, and desert tan/camo green. The Zizo Bolt is currently priced at $12.99.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

For a great rugged option, you should consider the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, which features dual layer protection in the form of a polycarbonate hard shell and a TPU inner case. The headphone jack and charging port are both covered with flaps, the buttons are covered, and there are precise cutouts for the speaker, camera, and fingerprint scanner. A belt clip holster is also available with this case, with a 360 degree rotatable swivel.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is available in black/black, blue/black, pink/gray, and white/gray, and is priced starting at $17.99.

Caseology Legion

The Caseology Legion case is another rugged case that offers dual layer protection comprised of a inner TPU layer and bumper and a hard polycarbonate back plate, along with some extra corner reinforcement. The volume rocker and power button are covered but easy to press, and you get precise cutouts for the charging port, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint scanner. The Caseology Legion case is currently priced at $18.99.

Poetic Revolution

The Poetic Revolution is a great option if you are looking for a rugged case that offers complete all round protection. Made with polycarbonate and TPU materials, the case comes with features like textured sides that provide enhanced grip, and raised supports on the corners to create a cushion and prevent damage from drops.

There is a polycarbonate shell that also goes over the front and adds water resistant capabilities, but isn’t really required with the Galaxy S8. All ports are also covered to prevent dust from entering them. The Poetic Revolution case is available in black, pink, and blue, is priced at just $9.99, and will be available from April 5.

Official Samsung cases

As always, Samsung also has a slew of official cases available for the Galaxy S8, including a clear view flip cover case, a LED cover case, the Alcantara case, the 2 piece cover, and the keyboard cover. These cases will launch alongside the device on April 21, and you can find out more about them here.