After weeks of rumors and leaks that made this device one of the worst kept secrets in the industry, Samsung finally took the wraps off of the flagship Galaxy S8 earlier this week. Samsung has made some big changes with the latest addition to their high-end Galaxy S series, including a beautiful, near bezel-less design, the removal of the signature physical home button up front, a change in the display aspect ratio, the introduction of their Bixby AI feature, and a whole lot more. As has also been the case before, the latest Samsung flagship is going to be the phone to beat in 2017.

With a new, almost all display, design comes an added sense of fragility, and given the premium you will be paying for this phone, an extra layer of protection to keep it safe from accidental bumps and drops is never a bad idea. Which is why, we’ve rounded up some of the best protective cases and covers that are currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S8!

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion is a clear case that combines a polycarbonate body and a TPU bumper to allow you to show of the look and design of the phone. The slim and light case barely adds any bulk to the phone, but the case features a MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certification for shock protection. There are precise cutouts for the charging port, speaker, camera, headphone jack, and fingerprint scanner, and while the buttons are covered, they are easy to press.

The polycarbonate section of the case is clear, but you can choose the color of the bumper with three choices currently available, including clear, rose gold crystal, and smoke black. The Ringke Fusion case is currently priced at $11.99.

Poetic Affinity

The Poetic Affinity is another clear case that is thin and adds practically no bulk to the phone. The case comes with a hard polycarbonate shell and a soft, shock absorbent TPU in a X-form design for extra corner protection. The sides feature an anti-slip ridged texture for better grip, and the inside has a ridged stress dissipating pattern for shock absorption. The buttons are covered, and the case features precise cutouts for the charging port, speaker, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint scanner.

The polycarbonate shell is clear, but you get different color options for the TPU section, including clear, black, and blue. The Poetic Affinity case is currently available for the heavily discounted price of just $2.95, which makes it a fantastic option right now.

Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case offers dual layer protection by combining a TPU casing with a hard polycarbonate frame. The TPU case is patterned to allow for a better grip on the device, and with the hard bumper shell, the case is MIL-STD 810G certified for impact You get precise cutouts for access to the headphone jack, charging port, camera, and fingerprint scanner, while the volume rocker and power button are covered.

A variety of color options are available, including gunmetal, burgundy, arctic silver, coral blue, niagara blue, shiny black, and violet, depending on which, the price of the Spigen Neo Hybrid case varies between $15.99 and $17.99.

Tauri Wallet

The J&D Wallet case has a premium leather exterior and a shock absorbent TPU case that holds the phone firmly in place. The case comes with three card slots and a large pocket to hold your cash, and keeping the cover closed is a small magnetic strap. Precise cutouts allow for easy access to the charging port, fingerprint scanner, camera, speaker, headphone jack, and volume rocker. The Tauri Wallet case is available in black, purple, or rose gold, and with a price point of just $9.99.

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor case manages to offer a lot of protection without adding a whole lot of bulk or thickness to the device. While being a single layer case, the corners feature Air Cushion technology that provides military grade protection against impacts. There are precise cutouts for speakers, charging port, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint sensor, while the volume rocker is covered. The combination of glossy and carbon fiber textures makes for a very stylish look and feel as well. The Spigen Rugged Armor case is currently priced at $12.99.

Zizo Bolt

The Zizo Bolt offers everything you’d expect from a rugged smartphone case, including multi-layer protection comprising of a soft shock absorbing TPU and an impact resistant polycarbonate. The case is MIL-STD 810G certified for impact and shock resistance. Extra features and case accessories include a lanyard, a kickstand, and a belt clip holster with a 360 degree rotatable swivel.

The Zizo Bolt comes in a slew of color options, including black, gold/black, black/red, gray/black, orange/black, red/black, white/gray, black/neon green, and desert tan/camo green. The Zizo Bolt is currently priced at $12.99.

Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor case offers Military-grade protection like the other Spigen cases on this list, with its dual layer setup comprising of a TPU inner layer and polycarbonate back plate. Precise cutouts offer easy access to the charging port, speaker, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint scanner, and while the buttons are covered, they are easy to press. The polycarbonate backing also comes with a built-in kickstand with a reinforced hinge that lets you prop up the device in the landscape orientation.

The TPU layer is black, but the PC black plate is available in a variety of colors, including gunmetal, black, coral blue, and maple gold. The Spigen Tough Armor case is priced starting at $17.99.

Poetic Revolution

The Poetic Revolution is a great option if you are looking for a rugged case that offers complete all round protection. Made with polycarbonate and TPU materials, the case comes with features like textured sides that provide enhanced grip, and raised supports on the corners to create a cushion and prevent damage from drops.

There is a polycarbonate shell that also goes over the front and adds water resistant capabilities, but isn’t really required with the Galaxy S8. All ports are also covered to prevent dust from entering them. The Poetic Revolution case is available in black, pink, and blue, is priced at just $9.99, and will be available from April 5.

Caseology Legion

The Caseology Legion case is another rugged case that offers dual layer protection comprised of a inner TPU layer and bumper and a hard polycarbonate back plate, along with some extra corner reinforcement. The volume rocker and power button are covered but easy to press, and you get precise cutouts for the charging port, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint scanner. The Caseology Legion case is currently priced at $18.99.

Official Samsung cases

As always, Samsung also has a slew of official cases available for the Galaxy S8, including a clear view flip cover case, a LED cover case, the Alcantara case, the 2 piece cover, and the keyboard cover. These cases will launch alongside the device on April 21, and you can find out more about them here.