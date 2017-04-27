There was a time that prepaid was a carrier status maintained almost exclusively by young people and often the ‘credit challenged’. After all, prepaid plans were generally less impressive than carrier plans with too many restrictions to make them appealing, and prepaid phones were just a small step better than utter garbage. Thankfully this situation has been flipped on its head in recent years.

Nowadays, prepaid plans actually tend to offer the best value for consumers and generally share many of the same perks you’d find with a traditional ‘postpaid’ plan. The selection of phones have equally improved, with prepaid networks offering at least a few flagship options and plenty of respectable mid-range and entry-range devices. There’s also the ability to bring your own unlocked phone to a number of prepaid carriers, unlocking even more possibilities.

So what are the very best prepaid phones available? A lot of it will come down to what network best catches your attention, though below we’ve gathered up 5 of the best smartphones available in the prepaid world right now.

LG G6

Throughout 2016, the LG G5 struggled to take on the Galaxy S7, HTC 10 and all the other flagships released that year. It’s not a bad phone, per se, it just lacks the level of polish we normally expect from top-tier smartphones nowadays. The phone would have been more widely accepted if it nailed the modular implementation, but unfortunately the whole module-swapping process was wonky and the three “Friends” that launched with the G5 weren’t all that appealing. With the G6, LG has gone back to the basics.

Certainly the most standout feature on the G6 is its 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display, with its interesting aspect ratio of 18:9 and rounded corners. It also comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, plenty of on-board storage, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and dual 13 MP rear cameras. It’s worth noting that not all LG G6s are created equal. For example, the G6 that’s coming to the U.S. is the only variant that supports wireless charging, while the Hi-Fi Quad DAC is exclusive to South Korea and certain markets in Asia. What’s more, the G6 with 64 GB of storage is only available in a handful of markets.

This isn’t a phone that introduces a bunch of gimmicky features that you’ll never use. It’s simply a solid, well-built smartphone that nails the main areas users care most about.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2880 x 1440 resolution, 564 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual 13 MP rear cameras, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm, 163 g

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are here, and they truly are some amazing smartphones. If you’re looking for a high-end device that’s compatible with Verizon’s prepaid network, look no further.

Not only are they the first phones to ship with the Google Assistant on board, they also come with plenty of exclusive software features and some of the best smartphone cameras in existence.

Under the hood, they sport some killer specs, too. Both devices have an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, plenty of on-board storage and long-lasting batteries. The overall design of these phones may not be the most unique, but they do feel like premium phones through and through.

There are a few things about these phones that will turn some people away, though. For starters, they only sport an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning they’re not nearly as waterproof as the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge. There are ways around that, but none that will make the devices truly waterproof. Plus, if you buy the Verizon model, you’ll have to deal with a small amount of bloatware (though you will be able to uninstall it), you won’t be able to unlock the bootloader, and Verizon will be handling all Pixel and Pixel XL software updates (though the company swears it won’t delay them).

If you’re in the market for a new flagship Android phone and don’t mind spending over $650, you should buy the Pixel or Pixel XL… these are two of the best Android phones out there.

Specs

Google Pixel

5.0-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 441 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/128 GB of on-board storage, no microSD expansion

12.3 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 2,770 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

143.8 x 69.5 x 8.6 mm, 143 g

Google Pixel XL

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/128 GB of on-board storage, no microSD expansion

12.3 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,450 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6 mm, 168 g

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Samsung did a killer job with their 2015 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Design-wise, many would say those two phones were close to perfect. The company forwent a plastic design and instead included glass front and back panels with an aluminum frame. They weren’t without their flaws, though. The S6 and S6 Edge didn’t offer expandable storage or removable batteries — two features Samsung has been known to include in all its smartphones for years.

Now the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have made their way to the masses, and they fix many of the problems the S6 line introduced last year. While they don’t offer removable batteries, Samsung included expandable storage on both handsets in case the 32 GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bumps on the back and made the devices a little thicker to make room for larger batteries.

In terms of specs, these are top-of-the-line smartphones. They come with Quad HD Super AMOLED displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processors, 4 GB of RAM, great 12 MP rear-facing cameras and run the latest version of Android. Instead of featuring the same screen sizes this time around though, Samsung kept the S7 at a smaller 5.1 inches, while the S7 Edge has been bumped up to a larger 5.5-inch panel.

Seriously, these are some incredible smartphones. They are a little pricey, but all in all, we think the high asking price is worth it. The S7 and S7 Edge are compatible with T-Mobile’s prepaid network, as well as Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm, 152 g

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,600 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm, 157 g

Moto Z Play

The Moto Z Play enters the market not as a top-of-the-line flagship, per se, more so as a smartphone that caters to a certain crowd. Not only is it compatible with the Lenovo’s existing line of Moto Mods, it also sports a lower price point than the flagship Moto Z and Moto Z Force devices.

Perhaps the biggest draw to this device is its insane battery life. The Moto Z Play has a 3,510 mAh unit, which we have had a tough time depleting to 0% in one day. In our Wi-Fi browsing test, it managed to put up an outstanding mark of 16 hours and 13 minutes, while its recharge time of 109 minutes using the included Turbo Charger is also respectable. Best of all, you can always expand its battery life by even more with one of those battery pack Moto Mods.

If you’re looking for a prepaid Verizon phone that’s unique and won’t skimp out on battery life, you should get the Moto Z Play.

Specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 403 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

3 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

16 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,510 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

156.4 x 76.4 x 7 mm, 165 g

Alcatel Idol 4

Alcatel’s new Idol 4 is a great follow up to the company’s previous flagship, the Idol 3.

It comes with a nice 5.2-inch Full HD display, a powerful Snapdragon 617 processor, 16 GB of on-board storage, and microSD expansion up to 512GB. It also comes with an impressive 13 MP rear camera, a big 2,610 mAh battery, as well as a pair of multi-directional speakers for great audio quality. It also comes pre-packaged with a VR headset, which is a really nice touch.

The Idol 4 is available now on Cricket’s network.

Specs

5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 424 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

2/3 GB of RAM

16 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 512 GB

13 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 2,610 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

147 x 72.5 x 7.1 mm, 135 g

ZTE Grand X Max 2

The ZTE Grand X Max 2 is a large-screened, exceptionally-priced budget smartphone with very few compromises. It sports a big 6.0-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 617 processor, microSD expansion up to 64 GB, and a giant 3,400 mAh battery. ZTE has also improved the software experience with this handset, making the user interface very user friendly.

The ZTE Grand X Max 2 is available now from Cricket for $169.99, or for $129.99 with an activation if you bring in your number.

Specs

6.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 367 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

2 GB of RAM

16 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 64 GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,400 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

164.1 x 83.8 x 8.9 mm

Moto G4 Play Droid

Lenovo’s Moto G4 Play sports a low price tag, solid specifications and a familiar design language we’ve all grown to love.

It sports a 5.0-inch HD display, solid Snapdragon 410 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and an 8 MP rear camera that’s great for snapping the occasional photo. Plus, you get a removable 2,800 mAh battery, which is a feature many manufacturers have been leaving out of their phones lately.

The Moto G4 Play is compatible with Verizon’s prepaid network.

Specs

5.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 294 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

2 GB of RAM

16 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Removable 2,800 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

144.4 x 72 x 9.9 mm, 137 g

ZTE ZMAX Pro

The ZTE ZMAX Pro is definitely one of the best phones out there for kids. For just $99 you’ll get a big 6.0-inch display, a fingerprint sensor for extra security, a great mid-range processor, and plenty of internal storage. It also comes with a big battery and a great software experience.

There are a few things worth mentioning, though. First of all, to get the phone at this $99 price point, you’ll have to buy through MetroPCS. It’s also available on T-Mobile’s prepaid network for closer to $200 if you don’t mind spending a little extra cash. If you have one of those two carriers and are looking for a cheap smartphone, though, the ZMAX Pro might be your best bet.

Specs

6.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 367 ppi

1.5 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

2 GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage, microSD expansion up to 128 GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,500 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

165.1 x 83.8 x 8.9 mm, 175 g

How do like our list? Is there any device you’d add or remove? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

