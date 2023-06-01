Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Best Boost Mobile plans in 2023: Pricing, phone options, and more
Boost Mobile was Sprint’s top MVNO in the years before the T-Mobile merger. Now, it’s become the flagship member of Dish Network’s mobile service. However, it’s still Boost at heart and definitely worth your money. In this guide, we take a look at the best Boost Mobile plans as well as the best Boost Mobile phones.
The best Boost Mobile plans at a glance
|1GB Yearly Plan
|5GB Plan
|Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Cost
|1GB Yearly Plan
$100/yearly ($8.33/monthly)
|5GB Plan
$15 per month
|Unlimited
$25 a month
|Unlimited Plus
$60 a month
Talk and Text
|1GB Yearly Plan
Unlimited
|5GB Plan
Unlimited
|Unlimited
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Data
|1GB Yearly Plan
1GB per month
|5GB Plan
5GB 4G LTE
|Unlimited
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Hotspot
|1GB Yearly Plan
Included up to data cap
|5GB Plan
Included up to data cap
|Unlimited
None
|Unlimited Plus
30GB included
International
|1GB Yearly Plan
Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month
|5GB Plan
Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month
|Unlimited
Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month
International
|Unlimited Plus
Todo Mexico included
Special terms
|1GB Yearly Plan
New customers only
|5GB Plan
Available to new customers only
|Unlimited
$15 add-on gets you 12GB hotspot data
|Unlimited Plus
None
Boost Mobile has two limited data options, as well as two unlimited plans. Wondering which Boost Mobile plan is right for you?
- Unlimited is the best for most. At just $25 a month you get unlimited talk, text, and data. There’s no hotspot access, though you can upgrade to 12GB of hotspot access for an additional $15 a month.
- Unlimited Plus is best for travelers. This plan is built with travelers in mind, with slightly better data prioritization, 30GB of hotspot access, and international calling included for free.
- 5GB plan is for those who use a modest amount of data. If you don’t ever use more than 2-5GB of data, then you’ll save $10 a month by going with this plan. It also includes hotspot access that counts against your data cap, making it slightly better for travelers than than the standard Unlimited plan.
- 1GB plan is for those who just rarely use data and want to save BIG BUCKS. The 1GB plan doesn’t give you much data but if you primarily stick to hotspots for data use or just aren’t much of a web-person, this plan is a really good deal at the equivalency of $8.33 a month. The only catch is you have to pay $100 outright for the full year’s service. Still, it’s harder to find reliable phone service for any less than this!
Which of Boost Mobile’s plans do we recommend?
While Boost Mobile has a few different plans, we don’t recommend them all. For most users, we’re going to recommend either Unlimited or Unlimited Plus.
The 1GB plan is perfect for seniors, first-time teen owners, and others that are mostly going to stick to Wi-Fi. The fact you can pay for it all at once makes it not only a good value, but something you don’t have to worry about every month.
One plan that we’d probably avoid is the 5GB plan, unless you really only use 3-5GB of data a month. Why? For $10 more you get unlimited data. It’s just too close of a price gap between the 5GB plan to make it worth it unless you really know you’re never going to use more than 5GB of data.
So let’s take a closer look at the 1GB plan and the two different unlimited offerings:
1G data plan is great for bargain hunters
The most affordable way to make the switch is to get the 1GB limited data plan. You get unlimited talk and text along with 1GB of data to do whatever you want.
It’s a great plan as long as you know you can stay below the cap, but your data access cuts off entirely when you hit that limit. Still, you’re only paying $100 a year — or what works out to $8.33 a month.
Pros:
- Extremely good value
Cons:
- Low amount of data provided
Unlimited
If you want truly unlimited access but may not be as worried about top-end speeds, the Unlimited plan is the way to go. You’ll get as much talk and text as you could want and 35GB of top-speed access to the 4G LTE and 5G networks.
Starting at just $25 per month, this is a heck of a value for those interested in an affordable unlimited plan. Need hotspot data? There’s also a version of this plan that adds 12GB of hotspot data for just $15 more a month.
Pros:
- Good value
- 35GB of LTE or 5G access
Cons:
- Deprioritized data means it might not be as fast as going directly with a T-Mobile plan, though its still pretty speedy
Unlimited Plus
All of you speed demons considering a switch to Boost Mobile should head right for the Unlimited Plus plan. You can use your unlimited talk, text, and 35GB of high-speed data however you please, and each line comes with 30GB of high-speed hotspot access.
If you’re itching for some music, you’ll be able to stream at 1.5Mbps. Gaming streams at an impressive 8Mbps, and video is available in high-definition 1080p resolution. It’s the media lover’s mobile plan.
Pros:
- Fastest speeds offered by Boost
- 35GB of LTE or 5G access
- 30GB hotspot access
Cons:
- A bit more on the expensive side
Boost Mobile plans vs the competition
Comparing Boost Mobile to the competition is an interesting task right now. It used to rely on Sprint, but now new customers will be using the T-Mobile network until Dish gets its structure in place. For the time being, it aligns closest with Metro by T-Mobile, Visible, Cricket Wireless, and Google Fi as far as top alternatives are concerned. Check out the table below for a closer look at each option.
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
|Visible
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
|Google Fi Unlimited
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
Cost
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
$60 for one line
$90 for two lines
$120 for three lines
$120 for four lines
|Visible
$40 per line
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
$60 for one line
$90 for two lines
$110 for three lines
$130 for four lines
|Google Fi Unlimited
$70 for one line
$60 for two lines
$50 for three lines
$45 for four lines
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
$60 for one line
$100 for two lines
$140 for three lines
$180 for four lines
Talk and Text
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
Unlimited
|Visible
Unlimited
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
Unlimited
|Google Fi Unlimited
Unlimited
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Data
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
Unlimited up to 35GB
|Visible
Unlimited
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
Unlimited
|Google Fi Unlimited
Unlimited up to 22GB 4G LTE
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Host Network
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
T-Mobile
|Visible
Verizon
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
AT&T
|Google Fi Unlimited
T-Mobile
UScellular
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
Sprint
T-Mobile
International
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
Available
|Visible
Not Available
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
Mexico and Canada usage up to 50%
Texting to 37 countries
|Google Fi Unlimited
Free calls to over 50 countries
Free texts and data abroad
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
Add-ons available
Extras
|Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited
100GB Google One storage
Amazon Prime
15GB Mobile hotspot
|Visible
Mobile hotspot
|Cricket Wireless Cricket More
Standard Definition streaming
15GB Mobile hotspot
|Google Fi Unlimited
Full-speed hotspot
Google One membership
|Boost Mobile
Unlimited Plus
30GB of hotspot per line
TIDAL Hi-Fi for six months
Metro by T-Mobile
Metro is its own carrier in many ways, but it’s wholly owned by T-Mobile and acts as an MVNO on the network. That means it can offer a unique set of plans with varying talk, text, and data at great rates.
The carrier’s unlimited plans include 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and the $60 plan comes with an Amazon Prime membership. Metro’s plans don’t have international service at the base price, but you can add talk and text to hundreds of countries for a fee.
Metro by T-Mobile has also recently joined the Affordable Connectivity Program or ACP. This essentially offers a more affordable way for qualifying subscribers to access their smartphones. The basic 5GB plan becomes free, while all other plans are reduced by $30 per month.
Highlights:
- 10GB 4G LTE data from $40 per month
- Hotspot data included on unlimited plans
- 100GB Google One storage with unlimited plans
Google Fi
A single carrier doesn’t own Google Fi, and that’s good news for you regarding service. The hybrid MVNO uses T-Mobile, Sprint, and UScellular towers to switch to the best signal available constantly. Fi supports a massive list of phones, covering options from many major US manufacturers and HUAWEI and even Red Hydrogen.
As for the plan, Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan is a tremendous international option. You can call over 50 countries and territories for free, and contact with other areas can start at just one penny. Each line gets unlimited data up to 22GB, a Google One membership, and full-speed hotspot tethering. If you want to save a few bucks, you can try the Simply Unlimited plan as well.
Highlights:
- Impressive phone support
- Plenty of international connection
- Google One membership included
Cricket Wireless
Cricket’s most expensive option, the Cricket More plan, offers the best Cricket has to offer, along with 15GB of a monthly hotspot. You can text 37 other countries, and you can even use your service in Canada or Mexico as long as it’s less than 50% of your overall usage.
Many of the best Cricket features are available as add-ons, so it’s easy to run your bill up by a few bucks. However, that’s the secret to unlocking Cricket’s full potential. Options include more hotspot data, better international access, and extra data on select plans. You’ll have to splurge on the high-end Cricket More plan if you want 5G speeds, though.
Highlights:
- Customizable service with add-ons
- 15GB of hotspot included
Visible
Last but not least, we have Verizon’s wholly-owned MVNO, Visible. Unlike the others, there’s just one plan to choose from, and it offers unlimited talk, text, and 4G or 5G data. You can use as much of that data for a hotspot as you please, and now you can call select North American neighbors.
One of the best reasons to choose Visible’s service is the revamped Party Pay feature. You can go in with up as many friends as you want, and you’ll each cut your bill down to $25 per month. If one of you pays late, it won’t impact the other partiers. If you have some family and friends that you’d like to bring along, you can refer up to 12 per year. Each time you bring a new user, both of you will pay just $5 per month.
Highlights:
- One simple plan
- Party Pay can save you $15 per month
Looking for other MVNOs similar to Boost Mobile?
Boost Mobile is already an affordable alternative to the Big Three carriers, but what if it’s not for you? We can’t offer Sprint-based alternatives as the network is slowly converting, but you can consider many T-Mobile MVNOs. Here are a few of our favorites, broken down for easy skimming:
|Google Fi
|Metro by T-Mobile
|Mint Mobile
|Straight Talk
|US Mobile
Cost
|Google Fi
Flexible plan starts at $20 for one line and $10 per GB of data
Unlimited starts at $70 per line
|Metro by T-Mobile
$60 for one line
$90 for two lines
$120 for three lines
$120 for four lines
|Mint Mobile
Plans start at $25 per month after intro promo
|Straight Talk
Basic plans start at $30 per month
Unlimited plans start at $35 per month
|US Mobile
Build your own plan for as little as $5 per month
Unlimited starts at $40 per month
Talk & Text
|Google Fi
Unlimited
|Metro by T-Mobile
Unlimited
|Mint Mobile
Unlimited
|Straight Talk
Basic plan includes 1,500 minutes
Unlimited on other plans
|US Mobile
As little as 75 minutes and 50 texts
Up to unlimited
Data
|Google Fi
Pay per GB on the Flexible plan
Unlimited up to 22GB on the Unlimited plan
|Metro by T-Mobile
Unlimited up to 35GB
|Mint Mobile
3GB for $25
8GB for $35
12GB for $45
Unlimited for $40
|Straight Talk
Basic plan includes 100MB
Other plans range from 5GB to unlimited
|US Mobile
As little as 50MB
Up to unlimited
Hotspot
|Google Fi
Full-speed available at per GB rate
Full speed available with unlimited
|Metro by T-Mobile
15GB included
|Mint Mobile
Included with your data cap
|Straight Talk
10GB hotspot included with unlimited (Not available with AT&T SIMs)
|US Mobile
Included with custom plans
Add-ons available
International
|Google Fi
Flexible includes unlimited texts, low rate for calls, $10 per GB
Unlimited includes data and texts, low rate for calls outside of included list
|Metro by T-Mobile
Available as an add-on
|Mint Mobile
Calling to Mexico and Canada
|Straight Talk
Global calling cards available
|US Mobile
Up to 10GB free
Traveller and Jetsetter add-ons available
Extras
|Google Fi
Flexible plan has a monthly cost cap
Unlimited includes a Google One membership
|Metro by T-Mobile
Google One membership
Amazon Prime membership
|Mint Mobile
Free SIM Card
|Straight Talk
None
|US Mobile
Pick your perks with multi-line unlimited plans
Google Fi
We’ve already talked about the Google-owned MVNO as a direct competitor, but it also makes for a good budget option. Thanks to the low-cost, flexible plans, you can pay per gig of data and never go over a certain limit. It’s also an excellent option for travel abroad, with data and text included in many countries.
Metro by T-Mobile
Metro is another familiar face as it’s a half-sibling of Boost. It was the original T-Mobile-owned MVNO and offered similar perks for many of its plans. You might find that it’s easier to sign up for Metro, too, as it’s not undergoing the same network switch process.
Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile, the carrier owned by Ryan Reynolds, is an affordable alternative for service if you mainly want limited data. However, there’s a new unlimited plan that’s worth a second look. Limited plans range from 4GB to 15GB, and you’ll never pay more than $35 per month for one line of service. You may not get much by way of extra perks, but if you sign up for multi-month plans, you’ll save even more money.
Straight Talk
One of the easiest MVNOs to sign up for, Straight Talk, is available at most Walmart locations and supports most main carriers. You can choose a limited talk option with just a little data or spend more for unlimited service. Affordability is critical, so you’ll pay a bit extra for bonus features like international access, but Straight Talk is an easy way to grab the basics.
US Mobile
If you want a plan that’s perfectly tailored to your needs, US Mobile is the way to go. You can choose your ideal level of talk, text, and data for as little as $5 per month or go unlimited for $40. 5G access is even a standard feature on all plans now. When you add multiple lines of unlimited, you’ll get the chance to add subscription services like Disney Plus, Spotify, and Playstation Plus.
What phones can you use on Boost Mobile?
Like many low-cost MVNOs, Boost Mobile skews towards affordable devices from many major manufacturers. That said, it has a pretty impressive range, and you’ll find all the latest devices from Samsung, Apple, and more. This includes flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23. Let’s highlight just three of the best choices: one flagship, one mid-range, and one on the more budget side of things.
Keep in mind these aren’t the very three best phones in existence. Simply, we picked one phone for each price range based on a combination of promotional value, review performance, and more.
Not impressed by our picks? Be sure to check out Boost Mobile’s full phone list or our guides to the best phones or best cheap phones.
Samsung Galaxy S23 is a great flagship for most
If you’re looking for a good every person’s phone, the Galaxy S23 might just be it. The phone is attractive, powerful, and has one of the best AMOLED displays on the planet. At 6.6 inches it’s not a small screen, but it’s not a massive phone either. It’s possible to use with one hand, though it is more comfortable to use with two.
Samsung ditches its own Exynos processors this year in favor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “for Galaxy” chipset variant. This chip slightly overclocks the CPU and GPU. Though its not a massive improvement to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, our tests found it does offer slightly improved performance. Its not just a fast processor, the Galaxy S23 also is backed by 8GB of RAM and has storage configurations up to 1TB.
Those looking for great battery life will be equally impressed by the Galaxy S23. Its 4,700mAh battery can easily handle a full day of heavy use, streaming video for hours and hours. It also charges quite fast, at 0% to 100% in just one hour. There’s also 15W wireless charging if you’re into that.
As you can see, the Galaxy S23 is a well-rounded phone, but what about the camera? Thankfully that’s another strong suit for the S23. It has the same sensors as the S22, but they still produce spectacular photos so it’s not a bad thing. Samsung’s camera software is also very feature-rich, with one of our favorite features being Samsung’s Expert Raw mode. This gives you more control over your photos by letting you process them manually.
Finally, Samsung has one of the most impressive software support schedules in the Android world. Its Samsung One UI will get four years of Android version updates and five years of security updates. Not even Google can compete with that.
Apple iPhone SE is a decent mid-ranger
Apple’s iPhone SE series is a bit of a weird one. You get all the power of a modern Apple phone but crammed into the shell of an iPhone from ten years ago. The end result is a phone that is a great budget iPhone, but is not without its compromises. Let’s start with the good. The new iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple’s impressive A15 Bionic chip. This makes it capable of running all the latest iOS games and apps without skipping a beat.
Unfortunately, it’s also pretty limited by its 4.7-inch display. This makes the phone feel really tiny, though it is great for one-handed use. Another downside is the phone only comes with 64GB of storage in the base model, which might not be enough for those who juggle a lot of apps or keep photos off the cloud.
Really though, the biggest downside is the camera. In our time with it, the iPhone SE proved to have an okay camera at best. This isn’t too surprising for a budget phone, but its a big deal when you consider the iPhone is known for packing good cameras.
Despite the downsides, if you are willing to give iOS a try, this is a good mid-range phone and is available at a good price.
Galaxy A53 5G is an affordable yet still capable smartphone
The Galaxy A53 5G is now a year old and has a newer model, but that’s why it’s a really good deal on Boost Mobile’s network. For just $100, you get a decent-performing camera, great battery life, and excellent software support.
On the downside, the Galaxy A53 packs a pretty weak processor. The Exynos 1280 isn’t a powerhouse, and so you may occasionally run into some stutters or lag. Still, in most day-to-day situations, you really won’t notice. Just some apps might run slightly less smoothly than they would on a more expensive handset.
Moving past the SoC, the A53 5G actually has a decent spec sheet. You get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an 120Hz refresh rate. You get 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and microSD support. There’s also a massive 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging.
Bottom line, there’s a lot of phone here for something that costs just under $100.