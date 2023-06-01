Best Boost Mobile plans in 2023: Pricing, phone options, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Boost Mobile was Sprint’s top MVNO in the years before the T-Mobile merger. Now, it’s become the flagship member of Dish Network’s mobile service. However, it’s still Boost at heart and definitely worth your money. In this guide, we take a look at the best Boost Mobile plans as well as the best Boost Mobile phones.

The best Boost Mobile plans at a glance

1GB Yearly Plan 5GB Plan Unlimited Unlimited Plus Cost

1GB Yearly Plan $100/yearly ($8.33/monthly)

5GB Plan $15 per month

Unlimited $25 a month

Unlimited Plus $60 a month

Talk and Text

1GB Yearly Plan Unlimited

5GB Plan Unlimited

Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

1GB Yearly Plan 1GB per month

5GB Plan 5GB 4G LTE

Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Hotspot

1GB Yearly Plan Included up to data cap

5GB Plan Included up to data cap

Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus 30GB included

International

1GB Yearly Plan Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month



5GB Plan Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month

Unlimited Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month

International

Unlimited Plus Todo Mexico included

Special terms

1GB Yearly Plan New customers only

5GB Plan Available to new customers only

Unlimited $15 add-on gets you 12GB hotspot data

Unlimited Plus None



Boost Mobile has two limited data options, as well as two unlimited plans. Wondering which Boost Mobile plan is right for you? Unlimited is the best for most. At just $25 a month you get unlimited talk, text, and data. There’s no hotspot access, though you can upgrade to 12GB of hotspot access for an additional $15 a month.

At just $25 a month you get unlimited talk, text, and data. There’s no hotspot access, though you can upgrade to 12GB of hotspot access for an additional $15 a month. Unlimited Plus is best for travelers. This plan is built with travelers in mind, with slightly better data prioritization, 30GB of hotspot access, and international calling included for free.

This plan is built with travelers in mind, with slightly better data prioritization, 30GB of hotspot access, and international calling included for free. 5GB plan is for those who use a modest amount of data. If you don’t ever use more than 2-5GB of data, then you’ll save $10 a month by going with this plan. It also includes hotspot access that counts against your data cap, making it slightly better for travelers than than the standard Unlimited plan.

If you don’t ever use more than 2-5GB of data, then you’ll save $10 a month by going with this plan. It also includes hotspot access that counts against your data cap, making it slightly better for travelers than than the standard Unlimited plan. 1GB plan is for those who just rarely use data and want to save BIG BUCKS. The 1GB plan doesn’t give you much data but if you primarily stick to hotspots for data use or just aren’t much of a web-person, this plan is a really good deal at the equivalency of $8.33 a month. The only catch is you have to pay $100 outright for the full year’s service. Still, it’s harder to find reliable phone service for any less than this!

Which of Boost Mobile’s plans do we recommend? While Boost Mobile has a few different plans, we don’t recommend them all. For most users, we’re going to recommend either Unlimited or Unlimited Plus.

The 1GB plan is perfect for seniors, first-time teen owners, and others that are mostly going to stick to Wi-Fi. The fact you can pay for it all at once makes it not only a good value, but something you don’t have to worry about every month.

One plan that we’d probably avoid is the 5GB plan, unless you really only use 3-5GB of data a month. Why? For $10 more you get unlimited data. It’s just too close of a price gap between the 5GB plan to make it worth it unless you really know you’re never going to use more than 5GB of data.

So let’s take a closer look at the 1GB plan and the two different unlimited offerings:

1G data plan is great for bargain hunters The most affordable way to make the switch is to get the 1GB limited data plan. You get unlimited talk and text along with 1GB of data to do whatever you want.

It’s a great plan as long as you know you can stay below the cap, but your data access cuts off entirely when you hit that limit. Still, you’re only paying $100 a year — or what works out to $8.33 a month.

Pros: Extremely good value Cons: Low amount of data provided

Unlimited If you want truly unlimited access but may not be as worried about top-end speeds, the Unlimited plan is the way to go. You’ll get as much talk and text as you could want and 35GB of top-speed access to the 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Starting at just $25 per month, this is a heck of a value for those interested in an affordable unlimited plan. Need hotspot data? There’s also a version of this plan that adds 12GB of hotspot data for just $15 more a month.

Pros: Good value

35GB of LTE or 5G access Cons: Deprioritized data means it might not be as fast as going directly with a T-Mobile plan, though its still pretty speedy

Unlimited Plus All of you speed demons considering a switch to Boost Mobile should head right for the Unlimited Plus plan. You can use your unlimited talk, text, and 35GB of high-speed data however you please, and each line comes with 30GB of high-speed hotspot access.

If you’re itching for some music, you’ll be able to stream at 1.5Mbps. Gaming streams at an impressive 8Mbps, and video is available in high-definition 1080p resolution. It’s the media lover’s mobile plan.

Pros: Fastest speeds offered by Boost

35GB of LTE or 5G access

30GB hotspot access Cons: A bit more on the expensive side

Boost Mobile plans vs the competition

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Comparing Boost Mobile to the competition is an interesting task right now. It used to rely on Sprint, but now new customers will be using the T-Mobile network until Dish gets its structure in place. For the time being, it aligns closest with Metro by T-Mobile, Visible, Cricket Wireless, and Google Fi as far as top alternatives are concerned. Check out the table below for a closer look at each option.

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Visible Cricket Wireless Cricket More Google Fi Unlimited Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus Cost

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$120 for three lines

$120 for four lines

Visible $40 per line

Cricket Wireless Cricket More $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$110 for three lines

$130 for four lines

Google Fi Unlimited $70 for one line

$60 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$45 for four lines

Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus $60 for one line

$100 for two lines

$140 for three lines

$180 for four lines

Talk and Text

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Unlimited

Visible Unlimited

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Unlimited

Google Fi Unlimited Unlimited

Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Unlimited up to 35GB

Visible Unlimited

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Unlimited

Google Fi Unlimited Unlimited up to 22GB 4G LTE

Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Host Network

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited T-Mobile

Visible Verizon

Cricket Wireless Cricket More AT&T

Google Fi Unlimited T-Mobile

UScellular

Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus Sprint

T-Mobile

International

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Available

Visible Not Available

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Mexico and Canada usage up to 50%

Texting to 37 countries

Google Fi Unlimited Free calls to over 50 countries

Free texts and data abroad

Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus Add-ons available

Extras

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited 100GB Google One storage

Amazon Prime

15GB Mobile hotspot

Visible Mobile hotspot

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Standard Definition streaming

15GB Mobile hotspot

Google Fi Unlimited Full-speed hotspot

Google One membership

Boost Mobile

Unlimited Plus 30GB of hotspot per line

TIDAL Hi-Fi for six months



Metro by T-Mobile Metro is its own carrier in many ways, but it’s wholly owned by T-Mobile and acts as an MVNO on the network. That means it can offer a unique set of plans with varying talk, text, and data at great rates. The carrier’s unlimited plans include 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and the $60 plan comes with an Amazon Prime membership. Metro’s plans don’t have international service at the base price, but you can add talk and text to hundreds of countries for a fee.

Metro by T-Mobile has also recently joined the Affordable Connectivity Program or ACP. This essentially offers a more affordable way for qualifying subscribers to access their smartphones. The basic 5GB plan becomes free, while all other plans are reduced by $30 per month.

Highlights: 10GB 4G LTE data from $40 per month

Hotspot data included on unlimited plans

100GB Google One storage with unlimited plans

Google Fi A single carrier doesn’t own Google Fi, and that’s good news for you regarding service. The hybrid MVNO uses T-Mobile, Sprint, and UScellular towers to switch to the best signal available constantly. Fi supports a massive list of phones, covering options from many major US manufacturers and HUAWEI and even Red Hydrogen.

As for the plan, Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan is a tremendous international option. You can call over 50 countries and territories for free, and contact with other areas can start at just one penny. Each line gets unlimited data up to 22GB, a Google One membership, and full-speed hotspot tethering. If you want to save a few bucks, you can try the Simply Unlimited plan as well.

Highlights: Impressive phone support

Plenty of international connection

Google One membership included

Cricket Wireless Cricket’s most expensive option, the Cricket More plan, offers the best Cricket has to offer, along with 15GB of a monthly hotspot. You can text 37 other countries, and you can even use your service in Canada or Mexico as long as it’s less than 50% of your overall usage.

Many of the best Cricket features are available as add-ons, so it’s easy to run your bill up by a few bucks. However, that’s the secret to unlocking Cricket’s full potential. Options include more hotspot data, better international access, and extra data on select plans. You’ll have to splurge on the high-end Cricket More plan if you want 5G speeds, though.

Highlights: Customizable service with add-ons

15GB of hotspot included

Visible Last but not least, we have Verizon’s wholly-owned MVNO, Visible. Unlike the others, there’s just one plan to choose from, and it offers unlimited talk, text, and 4G or 5G data. You can use as much of that data for a hotspot as you please, and now you can call select North American neighbors.

One of the best reasons to choose Visible’s service is the revamped Party Pay feature. You can go in with up as many friends as you want, and you’ll each cut your bill down to $25 per month. If one of you pays late, it won’t impact the other partiers. If you have some family and friends that you’d like to bring along, you can refer up to 12 per year. Each time you bring a new user, both of you will pay just $5 per month.

Highlights: One simple plan

Party Pay can save you $15 per month

Looking for other MVNOs similar to Boost Mobile?

Boost Mobile is already an affordable alternative to the Big Three carriers, but what if it’s not for you? We can’t offer Sprint-based alternatives as the network is slowly converting, but you can consider many T-Mobile MVNOs. Here are a few of our favorites, broken down for easy skimming:

Google Fi Metro by T-Mobile Mint Mobile Straight Talk US Mobile Cost

Google Fi Flexible plan starts at $20 for one line and $10 per GB of data

Unlimited starts at $70 per line

Metro by T-Mobile $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$120 for three lines

$120 for four lines

Mint Mobile Plans start at $25 per month after intro promo

Straight Talk Basic plans start at $30 per month

Unlimited plans start at $35 per month

US Mobile Build your own plan for as little as $5 per month

Unlimited starts at $40 per month

Talk & Text

Google Fi Unlimited

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited

Mint Mobile Unlimited

Straight Talk Basic plan includes 1,500 minutes

Unlimited on other plans

US Mobile As little as 75 minutes and 50 texts

Up to unlimited

Data

Google Fi Pay per GB on the Flexible plan

Unlimited up to 22GB on the Unlimited plan

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited up to 35GB

Mint Mobile 3GB for $25

8GB for $35

12GB for $45

Unlimited for $40

Straight Talk Basic plan includes 100MB

Other plans range from 5GB to unlimited

US Mobile As little as 50MB

Up to unlimited

Hotspot

Google Fi Full-speed available at per GB rate

Full speed available with unlimited

Metro by T-Mobile 15GB included

Mint Mobile Included with your data cap

Straight Talk 10GB hotspot included with unlimited (Not available with AT&T SIMs)

US Mobile Included with custom plans

Add-ons available

International

Google Fi Flexible includes unlimited texts, low rate for calls, $10 per GB

Unlimited includes data and texts, low rate for calls outside of included list

Metro by T-Mobile Available as an add-on

Mint Mobile Calling to Mexico and Canada

Straight Talk Global calling cards available

US Mobile Up to 10GB free

Traveller and Jetsetter add-ons available

Extras

Google Fi Flexible plan has a monthly cost cap

Unlimited includes a Google One membership

Metro by T-Mobile Google One membership

Amazon Prime membership

Mint Mobile Free SIM Card

Straight Talk None

US Mobile Pick your perks with multi-line unlimited plans



Google Fi We’ve already talked about the Google-owned MVNO as a direct competitor, but it also makes for a good budget option. Thanks to the low-cost, flexible plans, you can pay per gig of data and never go over a certain limit. It’s also an excellent option for travel abroad, with data and text included in many countries.

Metro by T-Mobile Metro is another familiar face as it’s a half-sibling of Boost. It was the original T-Mobile-owned MVNO and offered similar perks for many of its plans. You might find that it’s easier to sign up for Metro, too, as it’s not undergoing the same network switch process.

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile, the carrier owned by Ryan Reynolds, is an affordable alternative for service if you mainly want limited data. However, there’s a new unlimited plan that’s worth a second look. Limited plans range from 4GB to 15GB, and you’ll never pay more than $35 per month for one line of service. You may not get much by way of extra perks, but if you sign up for multi-month plans, you’ll save even more money.

Straight Talk One of the easiest MVNOs to sign up for, Straight Talk, is available at most Walmart locations and supports most main carriers. You can choose a limited talk option with just a little data or spend more for unlimited service. Affordability is critical, so you’ll pay a bit extra for bonus features like international access, but Straight Talk is an easy way to grab the basics.

US Mobile If you want a plan that’s perfectly tailored to your needs, US Mobile is the way to go. You can choose your ideal level of talk, text, and data for as little as $5 per month or go unlimited for $40. 5G access is even a standard feature on all plans now. When you add multiple lines of unlimited, you’ll get the chance to add subscription services like Disney Plus, Spotify, and Playstation Plus.

What phones can you use on Boost Mobile?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy A53 5G

Like many low-cost MVNOs, Boost Mobile skews towards affordable devices from many major manufacturers. That said, it has a pretty impressive range, and you’ll find all the latest devices from Samsung, Apple, and more. This includes flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23. Let’s highlight just three of the best choices: one flagship, one mid-range, and one on the more budget side of things.

Keep in mind these aren’t the very three best phones in existence. Simply, we picked one phone for each price range based on a combination of promotional value, review performance, and more.

Not impressed by our picks? Be sure to check out Boost Mobile’s full phone list or our guides to the best phones or best cheap phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is a great flagship for most

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a good every person’s phone, the Galaxy S23 might just be it. The phone is attractive, powerful, and has one of the best AMOLED displays on the planet. At 6.6 inches it’s not a small screen, but it’s not a massive phone either. It’s possible to use with one hand, though it is more comfortable to use with two.

Samsung ditches its own Exynos processors this year in favor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “for Galaxy” chipset variant. This chip slightly overclocks the CPU and GPU. Though its not a massive improvement to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, our tests found it does offer slightly improved performance. Its not just a fast processor, the Galaxy S23 also is backed by 8GB of RAM and has storage configurations up to 1TB.

Those looking for great battery life will be equally impressed by the Galaxy S23. Its 4,700mAh battery can easily handle a full day of heavy use, streaming video for hours and hours. It also charges quite fast, at 0% to 100% in just one hour. There’s also 15W wireless charging if you’re into that.

As you can see, the Galaxy S23 is a well-rounded phone, but what about the camera? Thankfully that’s another strong suit for the S23. It has the same sensors as the S22, but they still produce spectacular photos so it’s not a bad thing. Samsung’s camera software is also very feature-rich, with one of our favorite features being Samsung’s Expert Raw mode. This gives you more control over your photos by letting you process them manually.

Finally, Samsung has one of the most impressive software support schedules in the Android world. Its Samsung One UI will get four years of Android version updates and five years of security updates. Not even Google can compete with that.

Apple iPhone SE is a decent mid-ranger

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple’s iPhone SE series is a bit of a weird one. You get all the power of a modern Apple phone but crammed into the shell of an iPhone from ten years ago. The end result is a phone that is a great budget iPhone, but is not without its compromises. Let’s start with the good. The new iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple’s impressive A15 Bionic chip. This makes it capable of running all the latest iOS games and apps without skipping a beat.

Unfortunately, it’s also pretty limited by its 4.7-inch display. This makes the phone feel really tiny, though it is great for one-handed use. Another downside is the phone only comes with 64GB of storage in the base model, which might not be enough for those who juggle a lot of apps or keep photos off the cloud.

Really though, the biggest downside is the camera. In our time with it, the iPhone SE proved to have an okay camera at best. This isn’t too surprising for a budget phone, but its a big deal when you consider the iPhone is known for packing good cameras.

Despite the downsides, if you are willing to give iOS a try, this is a good mid-range phone and is available at a good price.

Galaxy A53 5G is an affordable yet still capable smartphone The Galaxy A53 5G is now a year old and has a newer model, but that’s why it’s a really good deal on Boost Mobile’s network. For just $100, you get a decent-performing camera, great battery life, and excellent software support.

On the downside, the Galaxy A53 packs a pretty weak processor. The Exynos 1280 isn’t a powerhouse, and so you may occasionally run into some stutters or lag. Still, in most day-to-day situations, you really won’t notice. Just some apps might run slightly less smoothly than they would on a more expensive handset.

Moving past the SoC, the A53 5G actually has a decent spec sheet. You get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an 120Hz refresh rate. You get 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and microSD support. There’s also a massive 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

Bottom line, there’s a lot of phone here for something that costs just under $100.

