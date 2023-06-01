Best Visible plans in 2023: Pricing, phone options, and more

Verizon is an excellent carrier if you want a leading network and almost any phone you can imagine. However, you’ll have to sacrifice your wallet to afford Big Red. Looking for access to their network without paying a premium? You might want to give Visible a try. In this guide, we take a closer look at the Verizon-owned carrier and compare Visible plans and phone options.

The best Visible plans at a glance

Visible keeps things pretty simple, offering just two plans. Here’s a quick breakdown of what each plan offers, and who they are for: Visible Plus is the best plan for most. This is the plan to get for most. You get unlimited access to Verizon’s LTE and 5G network, including the faster ultra wideband network. The biggest difference between the base plan is you get less deprioritization and a faster overall network experience. Unlike many unlimited plans out there, Visible Plus is truly unlimited. You could consume 100GB in a month (I have!) and still have access.

Visible is great for those who don't need reliable data access. Basic Visible service is cheap and works well for calls and texts. However, your data experience can vary quite a bit. If you're outside of a congested area, you can get reasonable speeds but Visible's base plan is pretty deprioritized over others on Verizon's network. If you mostly stick to Wi-Fi or live in a less congested area this is perfectly fine. Find it is too slow for you? You might want to pay a slight premium for Visible Plus.

Which Visible plan do we recommend?

With only two plans to choose from, let’s keep this simple. We recommend Visible Plus unless you’re okay with somewhat aggressive deprioritization during congested times. As someone who has used both plans, I can tell you I often had trouble getting more than 5Mbps in the city with Visible, but Plus consistently doubles or even triples these speeds most of the time.

Visible Plus Now, we come to the new kid on the block. That’s right, Visible’s second plan. Visible Plus takes everything that’s great about the original plan and expands it just a little bit. It adds 5G Ultra Wideband access on top of the Nationwide option, and it guarantees premium network access. Of course, if you live outside of a major city this might not be that much of a draw. However, Visible Plus is the better bet for travelers and those with international friends as it allows calling to over 30 countries and texting to over 200.

As expected, Visible Plus is more expensive at $45 per month. The good news is that’s a fixed rate — you’ll pay $45 per line no matter how many lines you have. You’ll also still get mobile hotspot to your heart’s content and spam protection from those pesky robocalls. Even better, you can currently get it for just $35 a month. No word on exactly how long this promotion will last. It was supposed to end a month or so ago, but Visible keeps extending it.

Pros: Truly unlimited data

International access in Canada, Mexico, and a few other select countries

Access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband for city dwellers

Unlimited hotspot access Cons: Customer service is online only

Don’t want to pay the premium? Visible offers all the same features in the base plan, minus premium prioritization and Ultra Wideband, though you get basic 5G and the full LTE network.

Visible vs the competition

Since Visible isn’t really an MVNO, comparing it to other non-MVNO competitors makes sense. To that end, we’ve set it head-to-head with Metro by T-Mobile and Cricket Wireless. Each is wholly owned by another one of the Big Three, and they share similar structures. Google Fi makes the cut because even though it’s an MVNO, it relies on T-Mobile and UScellular for service and is a unique hybrid option.

You can find all of our prepaid favorites on the list of the Best prepaid and no-contract plans in the US as well. Check out the table for more details:

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Visible Plus Cricket Wireless Cricket More Google Fi Unlimited Cost

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$120 for three lines

$120 for four lines

Visible Plus $45 per line

Cricket Wireless Cricket More $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$110 for three lines

$130 for four lines

Google Fi Unlimited $70 for one line

$60 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$45 for four lines

Talk and Text

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Unlimited

Visible Plus Unlimited

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Unlimited

Google Fi Unlimited Unlimited

Data

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Unlimited up to 35GB

Visible Plus Unlimited (5G wideband/LTE)

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Unlimited

Google Fi Unlimited Unlimited up to 22GB 4G LTE

Host Network

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited T-Mobile

Visible Plus Verizon

Cricket Wireless Cricket More AT&T

Google Fi Unlimited T-Mobile

UScellular

International

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited Available

Visible Plus Not Available

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Mexico and Canada usage up to 50%

Texting to 37 countries

Google Fi Unlimited Free calls to over 50 countries

Free texts and data abroad

Extras

Metro by T-Mobile Better Unlimited 100GB Google One storage

Amazon Prime

15GB Mobile hotspot

Visible Plus Mobile hotspot unlimited

Cricket Wireless Cricket More Standard Definition streaming

15GB Mobile hotspot

Google Fi Unlimited Full-speed hotspot

Google One membership



Metro by T-Mobile

Although Metro is technically a separate carrier, it’s wholly owned by T-Mobile and acts as an MVNO on the network. That means it can offer its own unique set of plans with varying talk, text, and data at great rates. The carrier’s unlimited plans include 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and the $60 plan comes with an Amazon Prime membership. Metro’s plans don’t have international service at the base price, but you can add talk and text to hundreds of countries for a fee. You can also save up to $30 on any of Metro’s plans through the ACP, provided you qualify.

Highlights: 10GB 4G LTE data from $40 per month

Hotspot data included on unlimited plans

100GB Google One storage with unlimited plans

Google Fi A single carrier doesn’t own Google Fi, and that’s good news for you regarding service. The hybrid MVNO uses T-Mobile, Sprint, and UScellular towers to switch to the best signal available constantly. Fi supports an absolutely massive list of phones, covering options from many major US manufacturers and HUAWEI and even Red Hydrogen.

As for the plan, Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus is a tremendous international option. You can call over 50 countries and territories for free, and contact with other areas can start at just one penny. Each line gets unlimited data up to 22GB, a Google One membership, and full-speed hotspot tethering. If you plan to stay local to the United States, you can save $10 per month on the Simply Unlimited plan.

Highlights: Impressive phone support

Plenty of international connection

Google One membership included

Cricket Wireless

Cricket’s most expensive option, the Cricket More plan, packs the best Cricket has to offer, along with 15GB of a monthly hotspot. You can text 37 other countries, and you can even use your service in Canada or Mexico as long as it’s less than 50% of your overall usage.

Many of the best Cricket features are available as add-ons, so it’s easy to run your bill up by a few bucks. However, that’s the secret to unlocking Cricket’s full potential. Options include more hotspot data, better international access, and extra data on select plans.

Highlights: Customizable service with add-ons

15GB of hotspot included

Visible alternatives that run on the same network Several other MVNOs rely on the same Big Red network, though they don’t have the same close relationship. Check out the table below for our favorite options:

US Mobile Red Pocket PagePlus Total Wireless Cost

US Mobile Build your own with talk, text, and data for as little as $5 per month

Unlimited from $40 per month

Red Pocket Limited plans as low as $10 per month

Unlimited plans for $60 per month

PagePlus Limited plans as low as $12 per month

Unlimited plans for $55 per month

Total Wireless 1 line starts at $23.70 for 1GB 4G LTE data

1 line up to $47.50 for 25GB 4G LTE data

Talk & Text

US Mobile Starts at 75 minutes for $2

Starts at 50 texts for $1.50

Red Pocket $10 plan includes 500 texts and 500 minutes

Plans above $15 include unlimited talk and text

PagePlus 500 minutes talk and 500 texts for $12

Unlimited for all other plans

Total Wireless Unlimited

Data

US Mobile Starts at 50MB for $1.50

Red Pocket Starts at 500MB for $10

Unlimited data for $60

PagePlus 100MB for $12

3GB 4G LTE for $30

8GB 4G LTE for $40

Unlimited for $55

Total Wireless up to 25GB high-speed data

Hotspot

US Mobile Add 10GB to the Unlimited All plan for $5

Red Pocket Hotspot available

PagePlus Not available

Total Wireless Up to 10GB on plans above $50

International

US Mobile Up to 10GB for Unlimited plans

Red Pocket Free calls to 80 countries

PagePlus Plans above $12 include $10 international calling card

Total Wireless $10 global calling card available

Extras

US Mobile Pick your subscription perks with 2, 3, and 4 line plans

5G access available

Red Pocket Free SIM card

PagePlus Video streams at DVD quality

Total Wireless Earn rewards points that can be used to pay for service



US Mobile US Mobile is a unique Verizon MVNO in that you can build your plan just how you like it. In fact, everyone in your entire family can customize a plan. You pick your talk, text, and data, and US Mobile gives you a price. There’s even a brand-new unlimited plan that costs just $40 per month for the first line. The unlimited plan offers your choice of subscription services for free with 2, 3, and 4 line plans.

Red Pocket You may not be as familiar with Red Pocket, but it’s an effective way to save money, thanks to its variety of plans. There are plenty of limited service options to choose from, all the way up to unlimited access. Red Pocket runs on all of the Big Three networks, but you’ll lock into a carrier when you sign up.

PagePlus PagePlus is similar to Red Pocket, with varying tiers of limited and unlimited service. The pricing structure is about the same, but PagePlus warns on its website about using more than 60GB of data per month. You can also opt for pay-as-you-go minutes, data add-on cards, and international add-on cards.

Total Wireless Total Wireless has some single-line and family plans, and each includes unlimited talk and text. The data is also unlimited, though you have to pay more for unlimited high-speed access. Total’s basic unlimited plans offer just 1GB of high-speed data before you fall back down to 2G speeds.

Frequently asked questions

Who owns Visible? Visible is wholly owned and operated by Verizon Wireless.

Does Visible have physical stores? No, Visible is different from other carriers and even most MVNOs. There’s no physical presence, and the only way to sign up is via the official Visible app.

Does Visible have customer service or a contact number? Again, because of its unique nature — no. All troubleshooting and customer service is done online via the app or Visible’s website.

Does Visible have Wi-Fi calling? Yes – Visible customers can make calls over Wi-Fi. To learn how to activate it, check out our guide to Wi-Fi calling on Visible.

