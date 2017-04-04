LG has to be given credit for making some bold choices with their 2016 flagship, but that was unfortunately a move that didn’t pay off. This time around, LG may have gone back to the basics in some ways, while doing enough to stand out from the crowd.

The LG G6 offers smooth performance and a fantastic camera, and includes features that are increasingly becoming the norm, like dust and water resistance. The 18:9 screen brings new features and functionality to the smartphone game, and a beautiful design complements that excellent display. The LG G6 is definitely a return to form for a company that did lose its footing a bit last year.

That said, as is the case with any current generation smartphone or tablet, an extra layer of protection to keep the device safe from accidental bumps and drops is never a bad idea. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best protective cases and covers that are currently available for the LG G6!

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit

The Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit cases are made from shock absorbent and scratch resistant TPU, and add practically no bulk to the device. A slightly raised bezel around the front of the phone protects the screen while face down. Precise cutouts allow easy access to the charging port, speaker, camera, volume rocker, headphone jack, and fingerprint scanner.

The Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit case is available in numerous color options, including clear, black, blue, green, teal, smoke, orange and red, and is priced at just $9.90.

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion case combines a polycarbonate body and a TPU bumper, and while the slim and light case barely adds any bulk to the phone, it features a MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certification for shock protection. There are precise cutouts for the speaker, camera, and fingerprint scanner, and while the buttons are covered, they are easy to press. There are also protective flaps that cover the charging port and headphone jack to help keep out dust. .

The polycarbonate section of the case is clear, but you can choose the color of the bumper with fourchoices currently available, including clear, rose gold crystal, ink black, and smoke black. The Ringke Fusion case is currently priced starting at $10.99.

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor is another case that manages to offer a lot of protection while barely adding any bulk or thickness to the device. It is a single TPU case with carbon fiber elements that enhance the look, and comes with corners that feature Air Cushion technology to provide military grade protection against impacts. There are precise cutouts for the speaker, charging port, headphone jack, camera, and fingerprint sensor, while the volume rocker is covered. The Spigen Rugged Armor case is currently priced at $11.99.

Incipio DualPro

The Incipio DualPro case offers dual layer protection with a combination of a shock absorbing dLAST TPE inner cor and and impact resistant Plextonium polycarbonate frame. The buttons are covered but easy to press, and there are precise cutouts for the camera, charging port, fingerprint scanner, speaker, and headphone jack. The two layers offer excellent drop protection, and the case has been drop tested up to 12 feet. The Incipio DualPro case is currently available in grey and red, and is priced at $29.95.

Spigen Neo Hybrid

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case offers dual layer protection with its TPU casing with a hard polycarbonate frame. The TPU case is patterned to allow for a better grip on the device, and with the hard bumper shell, the case is MIL-STD 810G certified for impact You get precise cutouts for access to the headphone jack, charging port, camera, and fingerprint scanner, while the volume rocker and power button are covered.

Available color options for the Spigen Neo Hybrid include champagne gold, gunmetal, and satin silver, and the case is currently priced starting at $15.99.

Zizo Elite

The Zizo Elite is a great looking case that is engineered with a dual injection mold to keep it slim without compromising on protection. The outer layer has premium metallic texture, while the inner argyle pattern helps with impact dispersion. The case features MIL-STD 810.1-G certification for protection from shock. The case comes with a sturdy magnetic kickstand that lets you prop up the phone in the landscape orientation.

The Zizo Elite is available in a slew of colors, including black, blue, dark blue, silver, and rose gold. Included with the case is a 0.33 mm 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector, and it is priced at $13.99.

Spigen Wallet S

The Spigen Wallet S features an exterior that is made with a premium faux leather, and an interior that is lined with microfiber to protect the screen from scratches. It is sturdy and compact, and comes with folding cover that should protect the device from accidental bumps and scratches. A polycarbonate casing holds the phone firmly in place, and the cover can also be folded into a stand, ideal for media viewing in landscape orientation.

The case also includes three slots for your credit cards or ID, along with a large pocket for cash, and a reversible magnetic strap holds the cover open or closed. Black is the only color options available with the Spigen Wallet S case, which is currently priced at $16.99.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro features dual layer protection in the form of a polycarbonate hard shell and a TPU inner case. The headphone jack and charging port are both covered with flaps, the buttons are covered, and there are precise cutouts for the speaker, camera, and fingerprint scanner. A belt clip holster is also available with this case, with a 360 degree rotatable swivel.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is available in black, blue, pink, and white, and is currently priced at $16.99.

Poetic Revolution

The Poetic Revolution is a great option if you are looking for a rugged case that offers complete all round protection. Made with polycarbonate and TPU materials, the case comes with features like textured sides that provide enhanced grip, and raised supports on the corners to create a cushion and prevent damage from drops. There is a polycarbonate shell that also goes over the front and adds water resistant capabilities, but isn’t really required with the LG G6. All ports are also covered to prevent dust from entering themas well.

The Poetic Revolution case is available in black, pink, and blue, is priced at just $12.95.

UAG Plasma

The Plasma case by Under Armor Gear features a feather light composite construction and combines a hard armor shell and a soft, impact resistant core. The case meets the MIL-STD 810G-516.6 standards for drop and impact protection, while not adding a whole lot of bulk to the phone. Precise cutouts allow for easy access to the fingerprint scanner, headphone jack, and charging port, while the volume rocker is covered.

The UAG Plasma case is currently available in the Ash and Ice color options, and is currently priced at $39.95.