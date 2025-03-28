Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE renders look like the Z Flip 6 all over again

TL;DR Newly released CAD renders attempt to offer a preview at how Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE could look.

Rather than getting the Flip 7’s expected cover screen upgrade, the FE would stick with the Flip 6’s more limited panel.

Dimensions could also closely match those of the Z Flip 6, measuring just 0.5mm thicker

Samsung is arguably the industry leader when it comes to foldable smartphones, and the company’s reliably been coming back year after year with new iterations of both its book-style Galaxy Z Fold and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip. But this year we could really see the company start shaking things up, with a lineup consisting of four foldables: in addition to the Fold 7 and Flip 7, we could also get Samsung’s first triple-screen foldable, as well as its first model approaching budget territory, the Flip FE. Rumors have already been back and forth quite a bit about what to expect from this FE model, and now we’re getting our first look at how this hardware could arrive.

We’re checking out a series of CAD renders of the Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, who knows?), published by OnLeaks and SammyGuru. If you’re new to the party and wondering what we mean by “CAD renders,” this is because we’re not looking at images that Samsung itself actually produced. Instead, someone has gotten their hands on detailed measurements of the phone’s body, like the kind a case manufacturer might use when preparing accessories for an upcoming device. Those can then be used to produce a model for 3D renders, giving us the assortment of pics and video you see today.

While some elements of the fit and finish are inevitably going to come down to guesswork when dealing with a source like that, the end result should give us a reasonably close estimate at how this phone is taking shape.

Maybe the most immediately obvious detail here is that the Z Flip FE does not appear to be getting the same front screen upgrade we’re expecting on the Z Flip 7, and its design could much more closely mirror the Z Flip 6, instead. With supposed dimensions of 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, it would have nearly the same size as last year’s model, coming in just a smidge thicker.

Beyond that, though, we’re not getting a lot of fresh insight into this hardware package, and this is more an opportunity to check out these pics than anything. The source references the same Exynos 2400e theory we’ve uncovered evidence for, but doesn’t add anything new to support this particular choice of silicon. Similarly, the idea of the Z Flip FE stickling with the same camera package as Samsung used on the Z Flip 6 is referenced without any new corroboration.

If the price is right, could you be convinced to pick up what is looking more and more like a rehashed Z Flip 6, or will the clear upgrades coming to the Z Flip 7 tempt you to drop a little more cash? Share your foldable picks down in the comments.

