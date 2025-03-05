Galaxy Z Flip 7 could borrow the Motorola Razr's best design element

TL;DR New renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have leaked.

The renders suggest that the external display will lose the folder-like design.

Instead, Samsung may have a screen that uses the entirety of the cover.

Last week, we were treated to leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. These renders suggested that not much would change in terms of the phone’s appearance. As you know, leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt as details can change or sometimes be inaccurate. Now, new renders have emerged and they tell a slightly different story about Samsung’s next foldable.

Android Headlines has updated its article that gave us a first look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7. In the original post, we saw renders that showed a design that was pretty much identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, the new renders the outlet has shared suggest that there may be a bigger design change than we previously thought.

Instead of reusing the folder-like cover display design it has used since the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it appears Samsung may take a page out of the Motorola Razr Plus’ playbook. These renders show an external display that uses the entirety of the phone’s cover. The two cameras now sit inside the display just like on the Razr. And instead of the originally reported 3.6 inches, this cover display is said to measure around 4 inches.

The outlet claims that this is the only thing that’s different from the original report. As a refresher, that report says that we’ll get a 6.8-inch inner display, 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide, 12GB of RAM, and your choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. It’s also said the price will start at $1,099.

