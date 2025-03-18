Galaxy Z Flip FE launch may be further away than expected, but there's a silver lining

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A report claims the production plan for the Exynos 2500 is constantly changing.

At the moment, it appears the plan is to give the Galaxy Z Flip FE an Exynos 2500 chip.

The report also says the FE will launch several months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Rumors have suggested that Samsung is currently working on an affordable flip-style foldable in the form of a Fan Edition model. Not much is known about this Galaxy Z Flip FE, but there have been whispers that the phone could feature an Exynos 2400 chip and be released in 2025. A new report has now changed some of these expectations.

A report from The Bell states that Samsung is hard at work developing the Exynos 2500 and 2600 in parallel. Earlier rumors have pointed to Samsung targeting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as the device to receive the 2500 chip. This report corroborates that was indeed the plan, but lingering issues with the processor’s development have caused Samsung to shift its strategy.

Although the company has had a rough time with the development of the Exynos 2500, it has not given up on the SoC yet. Reportedly, Samsung is now eyeing the Galaxy Z Flip FE to be the recipient of the Exynos 2500. It’s said that Samsung is now beginning mass production of the processor for the device. However, the report mentions that the plan has not been finalized and there are mixed opinions, even within the Mobile eXperience division.

“The Exynos 2500 production plan is constantly changing,” an industry insider told the outlet. “I thought it was certain, but I heard that the possibility has recently decreased slightly.”

Whatever Samsung decides, it looks like the company will have plenty of time to figure something out. It’s reported that the Galaxy Z Flip FE won’t launch until several months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung has yet to set a date for the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. There’s a good chance they will be released around the same time of the year as the last generation, which happened in July.

