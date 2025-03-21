The Galaxy Z Flip FE could continue using an older Exynos chip after all

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted code indicating that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will likely use the Exynos 2400e.

This contradicts a recent leak that suggested the Fan Edition foldable would come with the Exynos 2500 processor.

Using the Exynos 2400e would align with Samsung’s strategy to reduce costs, making foldables more accessible.

Foldables represent a paradigm shift for Android flagships, reimaging what a phone looks like and what it can do. However, the technology is still quite expensive and out of reach of the masses. Flip-style foldables come with a palatable price tag, but there’s still room to make them more affordable. Samsung has long been rumored to work on a Fan Edition (FE) model of its flip-style foldable, but reports have been all over the place on what processor the company could go with. We’ve now independently learned that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE could come with the Exynos 2400e chip.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else.

We’ve assessed code from reliable sources, which indicates that an upcoming Samsung product with the codename “B7R” will include the “S5e9945” processor.

Code Copy Text siop_b7r_s5e9945

“B7R” is the codename that has long been associated with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE/Z Flip FE, depending on what Samsung ends up calling the device. It’s the FE variant of the Flip foldable flagship, expected to come with modest specifications that help bring down the price to make foldables more affordable to the masses. “S5e9945” is the part number of the Samsung Exynos 2400/2400e processor.

The Exynos 2400 was released in late 2023 and featured in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 Plus regional variants. More recently, the “e” version was equipped on the Galaxy S24 FE, which was launched in October 2024. The Exynos 2400e on this device has a slightly lower clock speed on the prime Cortex-X4 core but is otherwise identical to the Exynos 2400. A rumor also mentioned that Flip FE’s Exynos 2400e could use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) packaging, which is thicker, runs hotter but is more affordable.

A newer leak suggested that Samsung is exploring shipping the new Exynos 2500 processor on the Flip FE instead of the previously-destined Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company is said to be considering pushing the FE’s launch by a few months to make this happen. Samsung has reportedly faced production challenges in stabilizing the 3nm manufacturing yields for the Exynos 2500. So, it may not be the best idea to use a chip that is almost rushed on any phone, even if it’s the affordable Fan Edition model.

Our findings stand in contradiction to this new leak, as we believe Samsung has likely decided to opt for the Exynos 2400e for the Galaxy Z Flip FE. How that affects the affordable foldables launch plans remains unknown. The Flip FE could also feature the standard Exynos 2400, but given that pricing is expected to be one of the primary highlights of the device, Samsung is likely to go with the more affordable SoC packaging.

What processor would you like to see on the Galaxy Z Flip FE, the Exynos 2400 or the Exynos 2400e? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like