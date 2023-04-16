Available since 2017, YouTube TV has quickly become a strong competitor to the likes of Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu. There’s plenty to like about YouTube TV: unlimited cloud DVR, three simultaneous video streams, allowing up to six people on one account, and all the YouTube TV channels you automatically have access to when you sign up. There are over 100 available channels, not including the optional network add-ons. That’s a healthy number of channels for those looking to cut the cord and not miss out on much.

Whether you’re on the fence or you’ve decided to give the service a try, here are all the available YouTube TV channels. We will continually update this list over time.

Note: Not every channel is available in every region. Also, certain local channels are available only in specific regions. Read our guide on streaming local channels to learn more.

YouTube TV Tap into live TV powered by YouTube. You can choose your own channels and binge without the large cable companies. $72.99 at YouTube TV

What channels does YouTube TV have?

List of channels (included in the main price)

ABC

ABC News

ACCN

AMC

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

Bravo

Big Ten Network

Cartoon Network

CBS

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar Business

Cheddar News

CNBC

CMT

Comedy Central

Comedy.TV

CNN

Comet

NBC Sports

COZI TV

Court TV

The CW (VOD Only)

Dabl Network

Discovery Channel

Disney XD

Disney Channel Disney Junior

DocuDrama

Dove Channel

SEC Network

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

ESPN News

Food Network

FOX

FOX Business

FOX News

FOX Soul

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Food Network

Galavisión

NBC Golf Channel

G4TV.com

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

HGTV

HLN

IFC Investigation Discovery

Justice.TV

Law & Crime

Live Now from Fox

LAFC

Local Now

MLB Network

Motor Trend

MSNBC

MTV

MTV 2

MTV Classic

MyNetworkTV

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

NBA TV

NBC

NBC News Now

NBCSN

NBC Universo

NBCLX

NECN

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

News Nation

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

NFL Network

Olympics Channel

Oxygen

OWN Paramount Network

PBS

PBS Kids

Pop

QVC

Recipe.TV

SEC ESPN Network

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Sundance TV

SyFy

Tastemade

TBS

Telemundo

Teen Nick

TLC

TNT

TCM

TYT

Trvl Channel

TruTV

TV Land

Universal Kids

Univision

Unimas

USA

VH1

We TV

The Weather Channel

YouTube Originals

YouTube TV Spanish Plan channels The service now has two Spanish Plans. The Spanish Plus plan adds 28 channels to your Base Plan for the price of $14.99 a month.

Antena 3

Baby TV Español

Bandamax

beIN Sports Español

beIN XTRA en Español

Cine Latino

Cine Mexicano

CNNe

De Película

De Película Clásico

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

ESPN Deportes

EstrellaTV FOROtv

Fox Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

Pasiones

SonyCine

Tastemade en Español

Telehit

Telehit Música

tlvnovelas

TyC Sports

Universo

WAPA

The Weather Channel en Espanol

You can also sign up for the stand alone Spanish Plan, which offers 30 channels for the price of $34.99 a month:

beIN ñ

beIN Xtra en Español

Antena 3

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

TyC Sports

Discovery en Espanol

Discovery Familia

Baby TV Espanol

ESPN Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

EstrellaTV

Fox Deportes

Cine Latino

Pasiones WAPA América

Cine Mexicano

Sony Cine

Tastemade en Español

CNN Espanol

Bandamax

De Pelicula

De Pelicula Classico

FOROtv

Telehit

Telehit Música

Tlnovelas

Galavision

Unimas

Univision

The Weather Channel en Espanol

Sports Bundle Add-on Channels ($10.99 per month)

NFL Red Zone

beIN Sports

Billard TV

FanDual TV

Fight Network

Impact Wrestling

Outside TV Players TV

PokerGO Plus

SportsGrid

VSiN

Fox College Sports

Fox Soccer Plus

MAVTV

Stadium

YouTube TV channels (add-ons) Acorn TV: $6 per month

Alblk: $5 per month

AMC Plus: $9 per month

ATRESplayer: $9.99 per month

Cinemax: $9.99 per month

Comedy Dynamics: $5 per month

ConTV: $7 per month

Curiosity Stream: $3 per month

Dove Channel: $4 per month

Dekkoo: $9.99 per month

Docudrama: $10 per month

Epix: $6 per month

Fandor: $5 per month

Gaia: $4.99 per month

Here TV: $7.99 per month

Hallmark Movies now: $5 per month

IFC Films Unlimited: $6 per month

FOX Soccer Plus: $15 per month

Fox Nation: $5.99 per month

HBO Max: $14.99 per month

Law and Crime: $2 per month

MLB.TV: $24.99 per month

NBA League Pass: $39.99 per month

Pantaya: $6 per month

ScreenPix: $5 per month

Screambox: $5 per month

Showtime: $7 per month

Shudder: $6 per month

Starz: $9 per month

Sundance Now: $7 per month

Tastemade: $2.99 per month

Topic: $2.99 per month

Up Faith & Family: $6 per month

Vix Plus: $5.99 per month

VSIN: $40 per month

Entertainment Plus bundle (Showtime, Starz, HBO Max) $19.99 per month If we left out any YouTube TV channels, sound off in the comments below! While you’re there, tell us your thoughts on YouTube TV and whether you’d recommend it to others.

Comments