Here are all the available YouTube TV channels
Available since 2017, YouTube TV has quickly become a strong competitor to the likes of Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu. There’s plenty to like about YouTube TV: unlimited cloud DVR, three simultaneous video streams, allowing up to six people on one account, and all the YouTube TV channels you automatically have access to when you sign up. There are over 100 available channels, not including the optional network add-ons. That’s a healthy number of channels for those looking to cut the cord and not miss out on much.
Whether you’re on the fence or you’ve decided to give the service a try, here are all the available YouTube TV channels. We will continually update this list over time.
Note: Not every channel is available in every region. Also, certain local channels are available only in specific regions. Read our guide on streaming local channels to learn more.
What channels does YouTube TV have?
List of channels (included in the main price)
- ABC
- ABC News
- ACCN
- AMC
- Adult Swim
- Animal Planet
- BBC America
- BBC World News
- BET
- BET Her
- Bravo
- Big Ten Network
- Cartoon Network
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- Cheddar Business
- Cheddar News
- CNBC
- CMT
- Comedy Central
- Comedy.TV
- CNN
- Comet
- NBC Sports
- COZI TV
- Court TV
- The CW (VOD Only)
- Dabl Network
- Discovery Channel
- Disney XD
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- DocuDrama
- Dove Channel
- SEC Network
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPN U
- ESPN News
- Food Network
- FOX
- FOX Business
- FOX News
- FOX Soul
- Freeform
- FS1
- FS2
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- Galavisión
- NBC Golf Channel
- G4TV.com
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Drama
- Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- HGTV
- HLN
- IFC
- Investigation Discovery
- Justice.TV
- Law & Crime
- Live Now from Fox
- LAFC
- Local Now
- MLB Network
- Motor Trend
- MSNBC
- MTV
- MTV 2
- MTV Classic
- MyNetworkTV
- National Geographic
- National Geographic Wild
- NBA TV
- NBC
- NBC News Now
- NBCSN
- NBC Universo
- NBCLX
- NECN
- News Nation
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr.
- Nick Toons
- NFL Network
- Olympics Channel
- Oxygen
- OWN
- Paramount Network
- PBS
- PBS Kids
- Pop
- QVC
- Recipe.TV
- SEC ESPN Network
- Smithsonian Channel
- Start TV
- Sundance TV
- SyFy
- Tastemade
- TBS
- Telemundo
- Teen Nick
- TLC
- TNT
- TCM
- TYT
- Trvl Channel
- TruTV
- TV Land
- Universal Kids
- Univision
- Unimas
- USA
- VH1
- We TV
- The Weather Channel
- YouTube Originals
YouTube TV Spanish Plan channels
The service now has two Spanish Plans. The Spanish Plus plan adds 28 channels to your Base Plan for the price of $14.99 a month.
- Antena 3
- Baby TV Español
- Bandamax
- beIN Sports Español
- beIN XTRA en Español
- Cine Latino
- Cine Mexicano
- CNNe
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- ESPN Deportes
- EstrellaTV
- FOROtv
- Fox Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- Pasiones
- SonyCine
- Tastemade en Español
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- tlvnovelas
- TyC Sports
- Universo
- WAPA
- The Weather Channel en Espanol
You can also sign up for the stand alone Spanish Plan, which offers 30 channels for the price of $34.99 a month:
- beIN ñ
- beIN Xtra en Español
- Antena 3
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- TyC Sports
- Discovery en Espanol
- Discovery Familia
- Baby TV Espanol
- ESPN Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- EstrellaTV
- Fox Deportes
- Cine Latino
- Pasiones
- WAPA América
- Cine Mexicano
- Sony Cine
- Tastemade en Español
- CNN Espanol
- Bandamax
- De Pelicula
- De Pelicula Classico
- FOROtv
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- Tlnovelas
- Galavision
- Unimas
- Univision
- The Weather Channel en Espanol
Sports Bundle Add-on Channels ($10.99 per month)
- NFL Red Zone
- beIN Sports
- Billard TV
- FanDual TV
- Fight Network
- Impact Wrestling
- Outside TV
- Players TV
- PokerGO Plus
- SportsGrid
- VSiN
- Fox College Sports
- Fox Soccer Plus
- MAVTV
- Stadium
YouTube TV channels (add-ons)
- Acorn TV: $6 per month
- Alblk: $5 per month
- AMC Plus: $9 per month
- ATRESplayer: $9.99 per month
- Cinemax: $9.99 per month
- Comedy Dynamics: $5 per month
- ConTV: $7 per month
- Curiosity Stream: $3 per month
- Dove Channel: $4 per month
- Dekkoo: $9.99 per month
- Docudrama: $10 per month
- Epix: $6 per month
- Fandor: $5 per month
- Gaia: $4.99 per month
- Here TV: $7.99 per month
- Hallmark Movies now: $5 per month
- IFC Films Unlimited: $6 per month
- FOX Soccer Plus: $15 per month
- Fox Nation: $5.99 per month
- HBO Max: $14.99 per month
- Law and Crime: $2 per month
- MLB.TV: $24.99 per month
- NBA League Pass: $39.99 per month
- Pantaya: $6 per month
- ScreenPix: $5 per month
- Screambox: $5 per month
- Showtime: $7 per month
- Shudder: $6 per month
- Starz: $9 per month
- Sundance Now: $7 per month
- Tastemade: $2.99 per month
- Topic: $2.99 per month
- Up Faith & Family: $6 per month
- Vix Plus: $5.99 per month
- VSIN: $40 per month
- Entertainment Plus bundle (Showtime, Starz, HBO Max) $19.99 per month
If we left out any YouTube TV channels, sound off in the comments below! While you’re there, tell us your thoughts on YouTube TV and whether you’d recommend it to others.